How to get free Punk Waggor pet skin in Free Fire today

Pets have become a significant feature of Garena Free Fire, with new ones being added regularly. They, like the other characters, have particular abilities that can help users on the battlefield.

Each pet has its own skin, which can be obtained through a variety of means. One of the current events in Free Fire - "Feed the Pet" – allows players to earn various free goodies, the most notable of which are the Punk Waggor pet skin and the Kitty pet.

A guide on obtaining Punk Waggor pet skin in Free Fire for free

Feed the Pet event will be ending today (Image via Free Fire)

Feed the Pet event started in Free Fire around a week back and is all set to draw to an end today, i.e., October 10. As a result, players have until today to get the rewards that are present.

Completing missions will award players with Biscuit tokens (Image via Free Fire)

During the event, participants must complete a set of daily missions to collect Biscuit Tokens, which they may then use to access the mini-game. In that mini-game, they will have 30 seconds to choose from a collection of 12 pets.

Users have to choose the pets in the mini-game to get Star Tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Each pet demands a required number of Biscuit Tokens and rewards gamers with Star Tokens. However, it should be remembered that they spend the Biscuit Tokens judiciously, as unused ones will be deleted.

Gamers can use the Star Tokens they have gathered to redeem the various items that the developers have set. They must earn a total of 350 Star Tokens to obtain the Punk Waggor pet skin.

Guide to access the Feed the Pet event in Free Fire

Step 1: First, users must open Garena Free Fire on their devices, and next, select the "Calendar" icon on the right side.

Here are all the claimable rewards in the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: By clicking on that button, players will be taken to the events area. They must then click the "Feed the Pet" option under the "Max the Fire" tab.

Step 3: They can finally press the "Go To" button to reach the specific event page.

