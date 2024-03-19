How to generate Free Fire OB44 Advance Server Activation Code

Free Fire OB44 Advance Server is starting on March 22, 2024, and it is set to showcase the features that will be available in the upcoming OB44 update. As always, gamers must possess the Activation Code to get into the particular server and look at all the new content. To acquire the code, they must complete the registration process that has already commenced.

Given that there are no alternatives or workarounds to the Activation Code, players have no option but to perform the registration. The following section provides a detailed guide on how to generate the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server Activation Code.

Steps to generate Free Fire OB44 Advance Server Activation Code

Follow the steps below to complete the registration (Image via Garena)

As mentioned previously, Garena provides the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server Activation Code after the completion of the registration. However, not everyone receives the codes due to the limited space available on the server. Regardless, performing the registration is the only way to receive it.

The registration is quite simple to perform, and it would take you a couple of minutes. Listed below are the detailed steps that will guide you around the procedure:

Step 1: You should start by searching for the official Free Fire OB44 Advance Server website. It is located at this link.

Step 2: Once on the website, you will see two login options: Facebook and Google. Choose either one of them and complete the process.

Enter the email address into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will soon get navigated to a page where you must enter your valid email address into the text field. Once you enter the email address, you may tap on the “Join Now!” button to complete the registration for the OB44 Advance Server.

After you have followed through the process, you must wait for Garena to respond. If successful, you will find your code listed on the website upon logging in.

Later on, you can use the Activation Code to get into the OB44 Advance Server after it commences.

Other details about the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server

The Advance Server will run until April 3, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The OB44 Advance Server for the game will commence on March 22, 2024, and will operate for 12 days until April 3, 2024. It will only be open for Android devices, and an OB44 APK file will be released that will allow gamers to download and install the server on their device.

During the server’s activity, players can test out the various features and report any bugs that they encounter. To promote the culture of bug reports, Garena will be providing free diamonds to the best bug hunters.

After the OB44 Advance Server ends, all the progress inside it will get deleted. It won’t get carried over to the regular version of the game.

