How to generate unique gaming nicknames for Free Fire MAX

A common urge among Free Fire Max players is to have unique IGNs, i.e., nicknames. They believe such names set them apart from others and make them appear cooler.

However, as regular keyboards lack stylish fonts and symbols, users look for ways to generate them.

To the end, they can utilize fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and other similar websites to generate names in a fancy text.

Step-by-step guide for creating stylish names in Free Fire MAX

Websites like these can be used by players (Image via FancyTextGuru)

As mentioned previously, gamers need to use websites to generate stylish names. Here's how they can do so:

Step 1: Using the required web browser, they can visit any website mentioned above.

Step 2: Users can then input the required nickname in the text field. They will obtain a range of outputs in various fonts and symbols.

Step 3: They should select the desired name and copy it. Afterward, they can open Free Fire MAX and paste it while changing the IGN.

Upon doing so, players will be able to get unique nicknames in the game.

Guide on changing names in Free Fire MAX

To alter their names, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX and press the profile banner in the upper-left corner of the main lobby screen.

Step 2: After the player's profile opens, they should tap the 'Edit' icon, as illustrated in the image below:

Gamers need to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The 'Player Info' window will show up. They need to then tap on the symbol next to their existing nickname.

They'll then have to click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog window will pop up, prompting users to enter a new IGN/nickname. Individuals should paste the nickname that they had earlier copied and click on the 390 diamonds button to complete the process.

Click on the 390 diamonds option to change the name (Image via Free Fire)

If anyone has a name-change card, an alternative option with a card symbol would also appear. Clicking on that will change their name using this name-change card.

