How to generate unique guild Free Fire names and nicknames in 2021

Creative guild names and nicknames in Free Fire never run out of fashion. The latter is a great way to stand out in the crowd, and guild names help create a unique identity for the whole team.

Players can change their nickname at the very beginning, also having the option to change it later by paying a specific amount of diamonds (in-game currency). Free Fire gamers are always searching for unique guild names and nicknames, and this article will help them generate a few in the most efficient way.

Steps to generate unique Free Fire guild names and nicknames

Players can take inspiration from the names of their favorite characters

Step 1: Before generating a nickname or a guild name using unique symbols, the first step is to decide the name. Players might often get confused when choosing the perfect name and avoid taking inspiration from their favorite in-game character.

Free Fire gamers can use the characters’ names and abilities to form quirky nicknames of their own. They can also take inspiration from the titles of their favorite cartoon characters of TV show protagonists.

Nickfinder.com (Image via Google)

Step 2: After finding the name, users can head to name generator sites like nickfinder.com or fortnite.freefire-name.com. They can use these generators to customize their names as per their preference.

All they have to do is enter the name and choose any of the suggestions that are generated.

Step 3: Once Free Fire players find the best guild names and nicknames, they need to copy them. In Nickfinder, they can copy it just by tapping on the name.

Players have to enter the name in the designated area (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players need to open Free Fire and paste this name in the designated area. They will have to pay the necessary amount of diamonds to change the guild name/nickname effectively.

Alternative: Players don't need to decide the name from the beginning. They can head over to the sites, look at the suggested terms, and pick one option as per their preference. This way, they can skip Step 1 altogether.

Note: This article is for beginners.

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire characters to avoid in ranked mode after OB29 update

Edited by Ravi Iyer