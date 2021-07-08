30 best Free Fire nicknames with stylish and cool fonts

Unique Free Fire nicknames are all the rage in the battle royale mobile gaming world. Players consider nicknames to be a part of their identity and always look for cool monikers to stand out in the crowd.

Since Android and iOS keyboards are not sufficient to customize Free Fire nicknames with crazy symbols and rare fonts, players often head over to websites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, and more, in search of names. Mobile gamers not only find cool name recommendations from these websites, but also use it to customize their Free Fire nickname.

Gamers can pick any of the following Free Fire nicknames:

1. Dy͢͢͢ήⱥᴍi¢

2. Hüñtër

3. Sĉøüřģė

4. Đłα฿ŁØ

5. Gẫḿėr

6. Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐ

7. HŸĐRÂ

8. Scơ®pǐơƞ

9. §@v@ğë

10.AŋɠɛƖ

11. ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬ

12. ცơơɠɛყɱaŋ

13. ℜѺƔคŁ

14. ĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘ

15. ƊrⱥgoภFιřε

16. $Ḽ@¥℥℟

17. ĞhÒ§Ţ

18. 么Ç乇

19. VÎČŤÔŘ

20. PØ₰ęiƊòŋ

21. ÐĚӍ҉Ǿ₦

22. ¶®¡n¢€

23. ℭ℟Åℤ¥

24. ᴳᵒᵈɢѧṃє®

25. PÅÑŤHĘŘ

26. Řąvëň

27. 丹𝐿PH丹

28. ﾂJบňįøřﾂ

29. CสקrᎥcᎥouʂ

30. Eℓiaຮ➶

How to change Free Fire nicknames?

Free Fire players can set their nickname when they log in to the battle royale game for the very first time. They have the option to change their name later too. Players can follow the steps given below to change their Free Fire nickname:

Users need to head over to Free Fire and click on their profile banner. They need to click on the name change button that is located below their username. Players will then have to paste the new name in the dialogue box that appears. Mobile gamers need to make proper payments to change their Free Fire nickname successfully.

