How to get 5 Legendary gunboxes for free in Garena Free Fire this week

Events primarily keep players occupied with Garena Free Fire by providing tons of free rewards, so they are available most of the time. The New Year Party festivities began on 10 January and will continue through 19 January. This weekend sees the start of further activities, including the Weekend Party event.

It effectively provides gamers with multiple Legendary gun crates for accomplishing missions. Users can open them to acquire free gun skins via a trial card or a permanent one, depending on their luck.

Five free Legendary gunboxes in Free Fire

The Weekend Party event is now live within Free Fire and, as implied by its name, is only available for this weekend, i.e., 15 and 16 January. During this time frame, players need to play the game for a given time frame and achieve a few Booyahs to get all the items.

The list of all gun crates along with the specified tasks are as follows:

Booyah 1 time to receive 1x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah 3 times to get 1x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Play 60 minutes to obtain 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 120 minutes to receive 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 180 minutes to get 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

The steps to collect it are as follows:

Step 1: First, you need to complete the tasks mentioned above and then access the events tab in Free Fire by clicking on the calendar icon.

Select the Weekend Party tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the New Year Party tab and tap on the Weekend Party section.

Users can press the claim button beside the gun crate to obtain them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can tap on the button beside the corresponding item to receive it.

Users can open the five crates instantly after claiming them or head to the vault section to open them later.

A Legendary weapon loot crate costs 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

These are relatively easy missions to complete, and gamers should attempt to fulfill the given requirements to acquire the rewards. Moreover, these items cost a lot of diamonds when users try to purchase them through the store.

A single Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate costs 40 diamonds, and a Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate costs the same. Thus, the total rewards are worth around 200 diamonds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer