How to get Angelic Bundles in Free Fire: Price and event duration revealed

Free Fire is updated with events periodically, keeping players engaged. A new one, called Angelic Wish, has just begun in the battle royale title and will last until 10 October. Hence, players have approximately one week to obtain the items.

In this event, gamers will have a chance to get two exclusive bundles named Rapper Angel Bundle and Hiphop Angel Bundle. Other than these two, it features a wide range of other rewards like the Gloo Wall – Angel Wings.

Here is everything that users need to know about the newly commenced event.

Details about Angelic Wish event in Free Fire

Angelic Wish offers players with numerous rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The event’s timeframe has been specified above; to reiterate, players will have until 10 October to obtain the rewards.

To begin with, they have to make a wish in the event: Draw a random reward from the prize pool. Each wish costs 20 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 wishes is priced at 200 diamonds.

1 wish costs 20 diamonds, whereas 10 +1 combo costs 200 diamods (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, items that players already own will be removed from the prize pool. This will eventually increase their chances of getting the Grand Prizes. It is important to remember that getting the desired rewards is not guaranteed within a specified number of attempts.

Here are the rules of the event:

Here are the rules of this event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

How to get Angelic Bundles in Free Fire

Rapper Angel Bundle features extremely rare Angelic Pants, making it one of the most sought-after rewards in the event. However, the Hiphop Angel Bundle is a captivating female costume bundle.

To have a chance of obtaining them, users can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Upon opening Free Fire, gamers have to tap on the “Calendar” icon to access the events section.

Step 2: Subsequently, they have to head over to the “News” tab and click on the “Angelic Wish” option.

Gamers should next press the GO TO option to visit the event's interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: This will redirect them to the event interface, where they can make the required number of wishes to draw a random reward from the prize pool.

