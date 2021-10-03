Cheapest way to get 2600 diamonds in Free Fire: Membership 2.0 explained

Garena Free Fire offers loads of unique characters, pets, skins, and other exclusive cosmetics purchased via the in-game currency known as diamonds. Due to the high demand for these exclusive items, many players are inclined towards buying them.

Most users look for ways to buy the currency at a lower price to get the best deal, and memberships are one such method.

After the OB30 update, the developers recently redesigned the entire membership system to give players further benefits.

Getting cheaper diamonds in Free Fire through a membership

Garena has made two types of memberships available in Free Fire: Weekly and Monthly. Individuals would have to pay INR 159 and INR 799, respectively, to obtain them.

In the Monthly membership, here are all the benefits that the developers have made available:

Diamond Rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 diamonds immediately and 70 diamonds every day as part of daily check-in)

Other benefits:

1) Monthly Member Icon

2) Discount store privilege

3) 5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)

4) 60x Universal EP Badge

5) Weapon Skin Gift Box

Hence, in total, the players will be getting benefits worth 6150 diamonds. As a result, purchasing a monthly membership appears as one of the best options for those users who frequently buy diamonds.

Even if the other benefits are excluded, it provides them with a substantial bonus on the purchase of diamonds.

Here are the exact steps on how players can purchase the Monthly Membership in Free Fire:

Step 1: Upon starting the application of Free Fire, gamers will have to tap on the “Membership” icon at the top of their screens.

Gamers can tap on this icon to access the Membership section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Two different memberships will appear; they can then press the button present under Monthly Membership to proceed with the purchase.

Players can go ahead and complete the purchase for the Monthly Membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After completing the payment, the Monthly Membership will be activated.

