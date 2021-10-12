How to get Bladebill Soarer bundle in Free Fire at 50% discount today

Costume bundles are some of the most sought-after cosmetic items in Free Fire. Players can obtain them through various techniques, with Luck Royales such as Diamond Royale emerging as one of the most viable options.

The ongoing Diamond Royale provides the Bladebill Soarer Bundle to gamers, and it is slated to conclude very soon. Today, on 12 October, the developers are offering a special 50% discount on every spin.

As a result, everybody who wanted to obtain the bundle can now try their luck and end up spending a lesser number of diamonds.

Note: The users aren’t guaranteed to receive the bundle through Diamond Royale after a particular number of spins.

Guide on obtaining Bladebill Soarer bundle with 50% discount spins in Free Fire

The 50% discount on the Diamond Royale is only for today (Image via Free Fire)

Players must generally make spins in the Diamond Royale to obtain a chance to get the top prize, in this case, the 'Bladebill Soarer' bundle. It should be noted that the spins are not free, and each one costs the players a certain quantity of diamonds.

After the massive 50% discount, each spin will cost the players 30 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 300 diamonds.

On top of this, the luck of the individuals increases with each successive spin, which enhances their overall chance of getting the grand prize.

Here are the contents of the bundle:

Bladebill Soarer (Top)

Bladebill Soarer (Bottom)

Bladebill Soarer (Shoes)

Bladebill Soarer (Head)

Bladebill Soarer (Face)

Steps on accessing the Diamond Royale in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Upon launching Free Fire on their device, users can select the 'Luck Royale' icon, located to the left of the main lobby.

After gamers have opened up Free Fire, they need to press on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After clicking on the icon, the Luck Royale section will open up. Next, under Diamond Royale, users can go ahead and choose the respective spin option to draw the rewards.

After the spin is made, a random reward will be drawn from the prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Diamonds will be deducted and a random reward will be withdrawn from the prize pool.

