How to get Blood Buster and Evil Slayer bundle in Garena Free Fire this week

Cosmetics form an essential part of Free Fire, with players looking to purchase or acquire new ones every passing day. Developers often incorporate new bundles within the game, however, these usually require quite a few diamonds.

New events are added to Free Fire regularly, offering a wide range of cosmetics at a substantial discount. The developers have recently added the Two Birds One Stone event, providing two exclusive bundles and other rewards like an emote, voucher, and more.

Guide to get Evil Slayer and Blood Buster Bundle in Free Fire

Two bundles are available in the newly commenced Two Birds One Stone event. Users have to spend diamonds and have an opportunity to attain rewards until 26 December.

The cost of spins will vary if users select only a single row (Image via Free Fire)

There are two prize pools in this event, and players can choose either or both of them. If players choose one row, they will get items from only one pool, while others will be lost. On the other hand, they will receive two items if they have selected both rows.

Similarly, the cost of drawing the rewards will also vary. Another advantage of this event is that players are guaranteed rewards within six spins. The list of available rewards are as follows:

The two set of rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Upper Row

Bloody Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Death’s Backpack

Evil Slayer Bundle

Fancy Hands emote

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January 2022)

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Bottom Row

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Loot Crate

Blood Buster Bundle

Kongfu emote

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 January 2022)

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The prize pool may vary slightly if users own a few of these rewards.

Once an item has been drawn, it will not be repeated, and gradually the cost of spins will increase. If users select both sides, they will have to spend a total of 1220 diamonds. On the other hand, users who wish to attain the items from a single row will only need 874 diamonds. Players can use the following steps to participate in the event:

Step 1: Players can first open the Two Birds One Stone interface.

Step 2: Next, they should select the given row and then make the spins until they receive the rewards.

Users that have given the number of diamonds will get more value from the rewards of both sets.

