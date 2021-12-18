How to get free diamonds and Faded Wheel bundles in Free Fire

Free Fire users cannot get exclusive items within the game unless they possess a sufficient number of diamonds. On the other hand, in-game currency must be bought with real money. It is rarely provided to players for free. Therefore, the value associated with diamonds is very high.

Due to feasibility problems, users always search for free alternative ways to get diamonds, with Google Opinion Rewards being one of the best available options. Many of them prefer Faded Wheel to spend their diamonds, since they have a guarantee to achieve a given number of items within a few attempts.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire and use it for Faded Wheel

Users may earn Google Play Credits by participating in surveys that include simple questions using Google Opinion Rewards. It is usually the top choice for most Free Fire players due to its trustworthiness.

Gamers can first go ahead and download it on their device. They will only receive the surveys to accumulate the credits after setting up their profile. Although the exact frequency and rewards per survey will vary, players will be able to collect a decent amount in a few weeks.

The steps to download and set up the profile are as follows:

Step 1: First, players need to download Google Opinion Rewards, and here is its link on Google Play Store.

Set up the account (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Step 2: Next, set up the account by answering the basic questions. Subsequently, players will receive the surveys.

One of the Special Airdrops (Image via Free Fire)

Once they have enough Google Play Credits, they should not make a regular top up. Instead, they should wait for the Special Airdrop. This often provides diamonds and other rewards, including crates, outfits and more, for a much lower rate.

Currently, only one Faded Wheel is available, and users can wait for another one (Image via Free Fire)

Currently, the Predatory Cobra MP40 Faded Wheel is available within the game. They can wait for another Faded Wheel featuring bundles to shell out their diamonds as the new ones are added almost one after another.

Moreover, each Faded Wheel in Free Fire requires around 1000+ diamonds. Collecting these many diamonds is not easy. Therefore, gamers can use the first free spin and discounted spins to try their luck in obtaining the grand prize.

Note: Since the diamonds are procured for free, the rewards in the Faded Wheel will technically become free since users have not spent real money on the in-game currency.

