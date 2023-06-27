How to get Boho Dagger and Koala Bun from Free Fire MAX Koala Top-Up event

Top-Up events have been a standard component of Free Fire MAX for a while now, and the game's developers do not refrain from incorporating new ones into the game, with the latest entrant being the Koala Top-Up. This event was launched in the battle royale title after the completion of the previous Omnireptile Top-Up, which featured a free backpack and pan skin.

The functioning of a top-up event is relatively simple, and it essentially entails the purchase of diamonds to qualify for freebies. Upon purchasing the required diamonds during the specified phase, the new event offers a free Koala Bin and Boho dagger.

This guide details the event and easy steps to claim the freebies in your Free Fire account.

New Koala Top-Up event goes live in Free Fire MAX

Koala Top-Up event requirements (Image via Garena)

The new Koala Top-Up event became a part of Free Fire MAX on June 27, 2023. Like other events of its kind, it will run for about a week, i.e., until July 3, 2023, after which it will conclude and be replaced by another one.

The event's requirements are similar to the previous one, and you only need to purchase 200 diamonds to collect the items. The specifics of the requirements and the corresponding criteria are as follows:

Get a free Boho Dagger on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get a free Koala Bun on the purchase of 200 diamonds

The two requirements are not separate, and your purchase will be counted toward both requirements. Thus, purchasing 200 diamonds will get you a dagger and Koala Bun. Both items can be deemed available for free since these only entail the purchase of diamonds but not any expenditure.

Procedure to claim Boho Dagger and Koala Bun in your Free Fire MAX account

Here are the steps to get free rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Koala Top-Up event:

Step 1: Since the only pre-requisite for the top-up event is to purchase diamonds, you may begin by accessing the Top-Up section of the game.

You only need to purchase 200 diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the most appropriate option from the list of available Top-Up options and complete the transaction.

You can purchase a pack of 310 diamonds or acquire 100 twice to fulfill the requirements. The latter is a better choice since you spend less money on all the items.

Once diamonds reflect in your account, you will qualify for the rewards.

Select Koala Top-Up from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Open the Events section in Free Fire MAX and select the Koala Top-Up from the available events.

Step 4: Finally, click the Claim button beside the eligible rewards to receive the item.

Both items are permanent and will not be removed from your account. Moreover, you may equip the collectibles from your vault as you please.

While this Koala Top-Up does not feature the best rewards, the requirements have been lowered. You can benefit from these rewards if you want to purchase diamonds this week.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes