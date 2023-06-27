Free Fire redeem codes today (June 27, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and costume bundles

Apart from the various events that Garena adds to Free Fire, redeem codes are to be the go-to method for acquiring free rewards in the game. The developers usually release these codes on special occasions, and they offer a wide variety of premium and exclusive in-game items. To use them and get rewards, you can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the necessary procedure.

Regardless, you must also remember that the codes have short validity periods and server restrictions. This is why you must utilize the codes for your server as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and costume bundles (June 27, 2023)

You can utilize the following Free Fire redeem codes to get your hands on free pets and costume bundles in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: Since the abovementioned codes have unknown expiry and server restrictions, they may not work for all players.

Steps on how to use the redeem codes

Redeem codes can be easily claimed by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, the official portal created by Garena. You can follow the steps outlined below to complete the procedure:

Step 1: Use any web browser and proceed to the game's Rewards Redemption Site by searching for it.

Employ one of the six login options on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login using one of the six options provided. You must use the platform connected to your account.

If you have a guest account, open the game and go to the settings to bind it. You'll need to do this because guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Accurately enter the redeem code in the text box that appears.

After you insert the code, you can click on the Confirm button to go ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click the Confirm button to complete the procedure. The rewards associated with the code will get sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Garena Free Fire in India, players that belong to the country should avoid playing the game on their mobile devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant as it was not prohibited in the nation.

