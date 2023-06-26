Free Fire redeem codes today (June 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Getting exclusive items in Free Fire generally requires the expenditure of diamonds, which is the in-game premium currency. Diamonds have to be purchased with real money, and most players cannot afford to do so. This results in them looking for alternatives, and redeem codes are a great option thanks to their ability to reward multiple items, including diamonds.

Garena has released tons of redeem codes in recent years, but each one has server restrictions. It is also important to note that every code possesses a short validity period, so you must utilize them as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been placed on Free Fire, players from India should avoid downloading or playing the game on their devices. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale title was not prohibited, and they may continue enjoying the same.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and skins (June 26, 2023)

Below are the unique Free Fire redeem codes that can reward you with free diamonds and skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The codes above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Process of redeeming codes

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site to allow players to use redeem codes. You can utilize the website without much effort, and the steps listed below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser you have on your mobile device.

You can utilize the necessary login option on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, depending on what your in-game account is linked to, complete the login process. The website features these six choices: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, those with guest accounts must link them to one of the aforementioned platforms first. The binding process can be performed by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Place the Free Fire redeem code accurately into the text box on your screen. You should copy and paste it to avoid typing errors.

Tap the Confirm button after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you can hit the Confirm button. The redemption is now complete, and Garena will send the rewards within 24 hours.

You will be able to claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

