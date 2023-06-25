Free Fire redeem codes today (June 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

The availability of methods like redeem codes has helped many Free Fire players who cannot afford to spend money on diamonds to acquire premium in-game cosmetics. For those who are unaware, redeem codes are unique offerings that the developer frequently releases, and they can be redeemed via the Rewards Redemption Site for a wide range of exclusive rewards.

Users must note that each code has server restrictions, so they can only utilize the ones made available for their server. Additionally, these also have a limited validity period and cannot be used post expiry.

Disclaimer: Considering that there is a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players belonging to the nation are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since there were no restrictions placed on it.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and room cards (June 25, 2023)

The following are the different Free Fire redeem codes that you can use for free rewards:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The aforementioned codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may or may not function for everyone.

Guide for using redeem codes

You can use all the redeem codes specified above by visiting the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. In case you don't know the exact specifics of utilizing the website, you may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, visit the Rewards Redemption Site's webpage at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Utilize the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will soon display six login options, and you must use the appropriate one depending on what your in-game account is linked to. The following are the options you have access to:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

If you own a guest account, you cannot use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. You must bind such accounts to become eligible for using the codes.

Step 3: Insert the code inside the text field on the screen. Ensure that you enter it without making any typing errors.

Tap on the "Confirm" button after you enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Conclude the process by tapping the Confirm button. You will get the rewards in your accounts via the in-game mail section.

Garena typically delivers the rewards immediately after the redemption. Nonetheless, the items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

