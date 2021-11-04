How to get bundles and other Free Fire rewards for as low as 10 diamonds today

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated in Free Fire with various unique events. They have been running for over a week, and through them, gamers are provided with an incredible opportunity to obtain numerous rewards.

Today, on the occasion of Diwali, a Flash Sale has been introduced to offer players massive discounts on the various Luck Royale spins. This allows individuals to win different prizes in Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale and more at a reduced cost.

Diwali Flash Sale in Free Fire: Massive discounts on Luck Royale spins

Discounts on Weapon Royale, Incubator and Diamond Royale are present (Image via Free Fire)

This Flash Sale has been made effective for Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale and the Incubator. The Grand Prizes available in each one of them are:

Diamond Royale: Dragon Spy Bundle

Weapon Royale: Crimson Heir Parafal

Incubator: AN94 Supercharger (Consisting of four different gun skins)

The cost per spin in all of the aforementioned has been considerably reduced. Readers can find the exact details on the same below:

In Diamond Royale: 10 diamonds for 1 spin and 100 diamonds for 10 + 1 spins

In Weapon Royale: 10 diamonds for 1 spin and 100 diamonds for 10 + 1 spins

In Incubator: 10 diamonds for 1 spin and 45 diamonds for 5 spins

Players can follow the steps below to access Luck Royale in Free Fire and avail these massive discounts:

1) Individuals have to boot up Free Fire on their mobile devices and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon as shown here:

As the first step, gamers have to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

2) Next, under the required ones (Diamond Royale, for example), players have to choose the number of spins they want to make.

There's a big discount on the price of each spin (Image via Free Fire)

3) Diamonds will be deducted and a random reward from the respective prize pool will be drawn.

Apart from all this, an emote and Magic Cube are up for grabs today for free.

Note: This will only be available for today. Therefore, those interested in obtaining the respective rewards are recommended to cash in the diamonds as there is a massive discount.

Edited by Sabine Algur