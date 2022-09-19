How to get cheap diamonds from Less is More event in Free Fire MAX

Diamonds are an integral currency in Free Fire MAX and are generally required for most transactions in the battle royale title. Normally, gamers need to fork out real money to get their hands on this virtual premium currency.

Players can always look out for various offers, with Garena regularly offering them in the form of top-up events, enabling them to get extra items on the purchase of diamonds. The developers also run various other offers, such as a 100% Top-Up bonus and others.

The latest 'Less is More' event is currently available on the Indian server and provides gamers with an attractive limited-time deal to obtain 520 diamonds at a comparatively low rate. This article discusses the newly added 'Less is More' event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases 'Less is More' event in Free Fire MAX

'Less is More' is one of the more unique events in Free Fire MAX, which arrived on the Indian server on 19 September 2022, and players can take advantage of the event until its conclusion on 23 September 2022.

It allows gamers to get a higher discount on purchasing diamonds if they possess fewer diamonds. The price of a 520-diamond pack will be significantly reduced for players with fewer diamonds, compared to those with hundreds available in their accounts.

The specifics about the price of diamonds, along with their associated thresholds, are outlined below:

The price will vary, based on how many diamonds a player currently has (Image via Garena)

Players who have 0 to 49 diamonds: ₹95

Payers who have 50 to 149 diamonds: ₹190

Players who have 150 to 299 diamonds: ₹290

Players who have more than 300 diamonds: ₹390

Subsequently, the premium in-game currency is available at a very attractive rate, thanks to the new event. The price per unit comes down to ₹0.182, ₹0.365, ₹0.557, and ₹0.75, in these cases respectively.

Steps to access the 'Less is More' event in Free Fire MAX and buy cheap diamonds

Individuals can follow the detailed instructions below to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the top-up section. It can be accessed by clicking on the ‘+’ icon at the top of the screen.

Select the 'Less is More' event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the 'Less is More' event tab from the menu on the left side of the screen.

The price of the 520-diamond pack will be determined based on the number of diamonds in your account, and the corresponding button will become active.

Complete the payment to receive the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the active button and complete the transaction by making the payment through any desired method.

Once the payment is successful, diamonds will soon be credited to the account.

This ongoing event offers a great option for individuals to acquire premium in-game currency at a relatively low rate. In fact, this is even better than the membership subscriptions and 100% Top-Up bonus, especially when players have less than 50 diamonds.

As a result, if fans already possess a few hundred diamonds, they should consider spending them on any preferred items and then filling their wallets at a much lower rate when the total balance drops below 49 diamonds.

