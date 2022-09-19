TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID, in-game stats, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more

The Free Fire community is home to several thriving YouTube channels handled by multiple players, with Two Side Gamers being the most well-known channel. Ritik Jain (aka TSG Ritik) and Jash Dhoka (aka TSG Jash) are the gamers behind the successful channel that has over 11.1 million subscribers.

The duo has also ventured into the field of esports with their TSG Army team. In addition to his role as the founder, Ritik has also been on the active roster of the esports team. He has won several popular events alongside the squad, including the Booyah Open 2021, Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2, and more.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire MAX ID is 124975352. His stats as of 19 September 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has won 2369 out of 12752 squad matches, leading to a win rate of 18.57%. The internet sensation has notched 28774 eliminations with 5827 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot rate of 20.25%.

The YouTuber has played 2377 duo matches and has 260 wins, resulting in a win rate of 10.93%. During these matches, he has amassed 4544 frags with 736 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot rate of 16.20%.

TSG Ritik has played 945 solo games in Free Fire. He has registered 69 victories and has a win rate of 7.30%. The Indian star has 2031 frags with 605 headshots, recording a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot rate of 29.79%.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 22 ranked squad games in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29. He has won two matches and has a win rate of 9.09%. He has 97 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 4.85 and 31 headshots with a headshot rate of 31.96%.

The content creator is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Clash Squad career

TSG Ritik's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 1741 Clash Squad games and has achieved a win rate of 51.46% with 896 victories. He has also secured 7084 kills with 2190 headshots.

Note: TSG Ritik’s stats will change as he participates in more matches in the game.

Estimated monthly income

TSG Ritik's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ritik’s channel is estimated to garner a monthly revenue between $8.7K and $139.6K. The Two Side Gamers channel makes around $104.7K to $1.7M every year.

YouTube channel

The duo began the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel in October 2018, and they have witnessed exponential growth in the last few years. They have uploaded over 1700 videos that have accumulated 1.949 billion views so far.

The channel has Free Fire videos that cover events, livestreams, shorts, gameplay clips, and more. In the last 30 days alone, the Two Side Gamers channel has garnered 200k subscribers and 34.893 million views.

