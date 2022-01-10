How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds and rewards in 2022

The two primary in-game currencies in Free Fire are known as Diamonds and Gold. Both of them have their own uses. However, the former is required by players to acquire the exclusive items in-game.

Not everyone can afford the price of diamonds, so they look for ways to get a better deal and obtain the same at a discounted price. Among the various options available for them are the Weekly and Monthly memberships.

Guide to getting Free Fire diamonds and other rewards for cheap in 2022

These are the prices of the Memberships in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Garena changed the Membership system a few updates ago, including additional perks/rewards, a higher number of diamonds, and more. Consequently, it became a better option than the regular top-up in the game when compared in terms of price.

The following are the specifics that users can obtain for purchasing the two available ones: Weekly and Monthly:

Weekly Membership

Diamonds: Total 450 diamonds (100 instantly, 350 diamonds as daily check-in, i.e., 50 diamonds daily) Other rewards/perks: Special Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, Universal EP Badge (8), and Second Chance (Used for missed check-in days). Price: INR 159

Monthly Membership

Diamonds: Total 2600 diamonds (500 instantly, 2100 diamonds as daily check-in, i.e., 70 diamonds daily) Other rewards/perks: Unique Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, Second Change (5), Universal EP Badge (60), and Weapon Skin Gift Box Price: INR 799

In addition to this, the users will also be getting the benefits of Super VIP Membership if they buy both Monthly and Weekly at the same time.

Steps to purchasing membership in the game

Here are the steps that gamers can follow:

Step 1: Upon opening Free Fire on the devices, players must tap on the ‘Membership’ icon, as shown in the image below:

Users must tap on the 'Membership' icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect gamers to the ‘Membership’ tab, where they can choose the required one and complete the payment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: After the purchase goes through successfully, users can reap the benefits of the Membership.

Edited by Shaheen Banu