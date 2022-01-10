3 best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free

The majority of Free Fire players will be well aware of the value of diamonds. They are the premium in-game currency required for a range of transactions, including the one for changing the IGN (nickname).

However, there is a cost involved, and not everyone can afford to spend real money to purchase diamonds. Consequently, such individuals look for methods to provide the currency for free.

Note: Users should only use the apps stated below after reading the terms and services of each one.

Free Fire: Top three Android apps to obtain free diamonds

3) Poll Pay

This can be used by players, too (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a GPT (GetPaidTo) application that asks participants to complete various offers such as surveys and other activities. After that, the earnings from all of these tasks can be cashed out using any available options, which can be utilized to buy Free Fire diamonds.

Payout options differ based on the country of the players, so users should first examine the available ones for their country before proceeding to perform the offers.

2) Booyah

Gamers can use the BOOYAH app (Image via Play Store)

Booyah takes the next position on this list and is another app that gamers can use if they want to get free rewards. There are various events hosted on it, rewarding various items, which sometimes include diamonds, gift cards, emotes, and more.

So, users can download it and then take part in the events to stand a chance to obtain them. However, they should link their Free Fire accounts to the application to get the rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the most preferable option (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is the finest option for individuals in the hunt to obtain free diamonds. To begin with, players have to set up their profiles in the application.

Later, they will be handed short and simple surveys, which can be completed to obtain Play Credits. The same can then be used to directly purchase the in-game currency from the top-up center in Free Fire.

There are a few other methods apart from the apps mentioned, like redeem codes, giveaways, etc.

Edited by Ravi Iyer