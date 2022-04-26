How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds via subscriptions: Prices and perks explained

Diamonds are the in-game currencies in Free Fire. One cannot think of acquiring premium collectibles without spending diamonds. However, gamers must use real money to load these precious gems into their FF ID. Hence, players need to go through the cheapest approach.

The subscription (membership) option is considerably inexpensive for obtaining diamonds, among multiple methods. With more diamonds at a lower price, these procedures also facilitate gamers with additional perks.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: Explaining the cheaper way to get diamonds (via subscriptions)

Free Fire has two membership options: Weekly membership and monthly membership.

There is also another section called subscription for the weekly membership, which, when enabled, charges the specified amount every week and continues the membership until the user unsubscribes from it.

Both these memberships are worth taking quite a bit. They are separately described in detail in the following section:

1) Weekly membership/subscription

Weekly membership subscription costs $2.17/week (Image via Garena)

The weekly membership lasts for seven days from the day. Users will have to earn diamonds through daily check-ins. It boasts of giving 440% extra privileges. Pricing at $2.17, the weekly subscription offers the following rewards valuing 875 diamonds in total:

Diamond Rewards: An aggregate of 450 diamonds, 100 diamonds instantly, and 35 diamonds via daily check-ins.

Other Rewards: Worth 425 diamonds, users will have access to the following items:

Weekly member icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP badge

1x Second chance card (used to make up the missed check-ins)

2) Monthly membership

As the name depicts itself, this particular membership will last for 30 days when purchased. Notably, the monthly membership is relatively cheaper than the weekly membership. It serves users with 616% extra benefits.

Monthly membership in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Pricing at $10.93, the monthly membership offers the following rewards equivalent to 6150 diamonds:

Diamond Rewards: 2600 diamonds, in which 500 diamonds can be claimed immediately and the remaining 2100 diamonds through daily check-ins.

Other Rewards: Auxiliary collectibles worth 3500 diamonds. They are as follows:

Monthly member icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second chance

60x Universal EP badge

Weapon skin gift box (unlock a skin valid for 30 days)

How to purchase membership in Free Fire?

Adhere to the simple steps below to get more diamonds at a lower price via membership/subscriptions:

Step 1: Make sure you have sufficient balance in the app stores linked to Free Fire. E.g., Google Play Store.

Step 2: Log in to the shooter and tap on the 'Card' icon given on the middle-top side of the lobby.

Step 3: Choose one of the two membership options. If users want to continue their weekly membership without any pause, they can check the box asking for a subscription.

Step 4: Confirm the payment and enjoy the earlier mentioned perks straight away.

Note: The price of subscriptions/memberships may vary according to the servers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar