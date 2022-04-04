How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX in India: April 2022 guide

Garena Free Fire MAX features an array of collectibles that fans can procure employing a variety of methods. However, regardless of the unlocking methods, the majority of rare items and accessories in the game cost diamonds, Free Fire MAX's currency.

Each user can avail of the opportunity to obtain diamonds in the game (via top-up or membership plans). Hence, the demand for diamonds has jumped in recent times. However, users can claim diamonds at cheaper rates by using only one method in Free Fire MAX.

The following section will discuss how users can get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX, especially for the Indian server.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best way to acquire diamonds cheaply in the Indian server (April 2022)

Usually, when users purchase diamonds in the game, they pay real money as per the exchange rates given in the top-up section. However, this method is expensive and not very rewarding except for the top-up events. Thus, users can consider membership plans in the game to acquire diamonds cheaply.

Here's how they can procure cheap diamonds alongside other rewards in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the diamond icon given at the top of the main interface.

Step 2: In the diamond-related section, one can tap on the "Membership" tab.

Step 3: Players can spot two membership plans - Weekly and Monthly. They can choose after considering the benefits and other perks.

Step 4: After choosing the desired plan, users can move on to selecting the appropriate mode of payment.

Step 5: A successful payment will allow users to grab instant diamond rewards, while the rest of the diamonds or items will become available after the daily login.

What are the membership plans available in Free Fire MAX?

As already mentioned, there are two plans that gamers can choose between - Weekly and Monthly. Here are the prices and rewards for both membership plans:

Monthly membership:

Cost - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instant rewards - 500 diamonds

500 diamonds Diamond rewards (claimable via daily login) - A total of 2,100 diamonds

A total of 2,100 diamonds Subscription - Not applicable

Apart from the rewards given above, users will get additional items worth 3,550 diamonds.

Weekly membership:

Cost - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instant rewards - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Diamond rewards (claimable via daily login) - A total of 350 diamonds

A total of 350 diamonds Subscription - Applicable

Applicable First subscription benefit - Extra 100 diamonds

Apart from the rewards given above, users will get additional items worth 425 diamonds.

Gamers should note that these membership plans help acquire diamond rewards in bulk. However, players must purchase diamonds at standard prices to claim rewards via top-up events.

Note: There are plenty of diamond hacks or generators available online, which gamers should avoid at any cost. Such malicious programs endanger one's cybersecurity while also leading to a ban on players' in-game accounts.

