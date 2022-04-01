New Free Fire MAX event mode: Get free weapons and diamond vouchers this week

Free Fire MAX includes a multitude of game modes, and the developers are constantly adding new ones, many of which are time-limited. Recently, they have added ‘Rush Hour’ (Akimbo) to the game, and it will be accessible for around ten days.

Additionally, Garena has also added an event associated with the specific mode that offers players rewards like vouchers. Players have been presented with simple tasks, and all of them can be completed within a day.

What is Rush Hour Akimbo mode in Free Fire MAX?

The mode offers players an opportunity to test out Akimbo Activator (Image via Garena)

The Rush Hour Akimbo mode allows users to test out the Akimbo Activator, which was previously available on the game’s OB31 Advance Server. The attachment enables individuals to activate the ‘Akimbo’ mode using any two weapons.

Each game in the mode has 24 players and is fast-paced, with the zone shrinking rapidly as the match continues.

Details about the 'Play New Mode' event in Free Fire MAX

The event started today and will run until 10 April (Image via Garena)

The event related to the mode commenced today and will be available until 10 April. Here are some specifics about the rewards and tasks that players have to complete:

Play Rushhour Akimbo 5 times: Gold Royale Voucher

Play Rushhour Akimbo 10 times: Weapon Royale Voucher

Play Rushhour Akimbo 15 times: Diamond Royale Voucher

Note: All of these vouchers will expire on 30 April.

After completing these tasks, gamers can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and navigate to the ‘Events’ section by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Next, they will have to tap on the ‘Play New Mode’ option.

Step 3: There will be a ‘Claim’ button beside the rewards, and individuals will be able to use it to obtain the rewards.

How to play the mode

To access the game mode in Free Fire MAX, users can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: In the main lobby of the game, players must tap on the mode-switch option, as shown here:

Players must tap here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers have to select ‘Rush Hour (Akimbo)’

Step 3: They can then start the match and enjoy the new game mode.

Users cannot play the mode with a team, and they will have to solo queue.

