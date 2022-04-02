Steps to get free diamonds, bundles and BTS skin in Free Fire MAX

Events in Free Fire MAX have proven quite beneficial to gamers since they offer a range of free rewards. Garena has constantly introduced new ones, keeping players entertained and satisfied. Recently, there have been several additions to the game as part of their partnership with K-pop band BTS, bringing in a diverse range of exclusive items.

Aside from free rewards, many players also seek ways to receive free diamonds to use them to get unique items via the in-game store and Luck Royale.

Here’s a guide that can help players with their hunt for free diamonds, skins, and bundles in Free Fire MAX.

Details about receiving diamonds, bundles, and more in Free Fire MAX for free

Free diamonds

Users can use Google Opinion Rewards to obtain free diamonds, and the app rewards them with Play Credits when they finish the surveys. To make use of it, check out the following steps:

Step 1: Players should first download Google Opinion Rewards and set up their profiles.

Step 2: When surveys are provided, individuals must complete them and gather Google Play Credits.

Step 3: Later, they can visit the in-game top-up center and purchase diamonds using the credits.

Alternatively, players can save Google Play Credits and use them to buy memberships or special airdrops, which generally provide better value than the standard purchase of diamonds.

BTS Bundles and skins

Bundles

Users can obtain the BTS Crystal via the ‘Exchange Part 2’ event to get bundles for free. However, they will essentially need to redeem that particular token using 100x Neon Stick tokens. Once it is acquired, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and head to the ‘Get BTS Outfits’ option under the ‘Gen FF’ section.

Press the 'Spin' button to receive one BTS-themed bundle in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the ‘Go To’ button and press the ‘Spin’ button.

Step 3: One of the seven bundles will be rewarded to the players. They can equip the same via the ‘Vault’ section.

Other skins

This event can provide the players with a free skin (Image via Garena)

There are numerous other skins also available in the ongoing events. Gamers can follow these steps to acquire them:

Step 1: Users can first check out the specific requirements/tasks mentioned by the developers.

Step 2: After completing the corresponding missions, they can visit the ‘Gen FF’ section and claim the rewards from the events.

Readers can check out the entire calendar of events by clicking here.

Edited by Atul S