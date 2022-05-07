How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in India in May 2022

Diamonds are imperative in Free Fire MAX since players need them to purchase cosmetics and other in-game items of strategic importance. Unlike its counterpart, gold, players are required to acquire diamonds during normal gameplay.

While many users are prepared to spend real money on premium in-game currency, the price of diamonds is often an obstacle in their quest to get them. In this case, Special Airdrops and memberships frequently solve this problem by offering diamonds at a substantially lower price than the top-up.

How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX?

Special Airdrops

Special Airdrops are given out randomly (Image via Garena)

Special Airdrops are basically promotional items randomly offered to gamers after any match in Free Fire MAX. These are displayed in the lobby in the form of a special box in the bottom right corner and must be purchased within 24 hours.

This not only includes diamonds, but several other in-game items such as characters, pets, vouchers, crates, and more at a fraction of their original cost. However, players are not guaranteed to get the same offer another time.

Whenever they see such an offer, gamers should strongly consider accepting it since it is of far superior overall value than the top-up.

Memberships

Membership options (Image via Garena)

Garena made changes to Free Fire MAX's membership structure last year, making it even more enticing for the players. Users have two separate options, the weekly and monthly memberships, each providing a few diamonds immediately and the remainder through subsequent check-ins.

Additionally, these also offer several other perks that reduce the overall cost of acquiring diamonds. The exact details are as follows:

Weekly membership (Price – INR 159)

Diamond Rewards: 450 (100 upfront and 350 from daily check-in)

Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

Monthly membership (Price – INR 799)

Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second Chance

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Get one of the following skins as 30 days trial, Futuristic SCAR, MP40 – Sneaky Clown, M1014 – Winterlands, Thompson – Time Travelers, FAMAS – Swagger Ownage, and M4A1 – Pink Laminate

Additionally, users can get several other Super VIP perks by activating both memberships simultaneously.

Steps to purchase the membership in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Users can sign in to their Free Fire MAX and open the membership option.

Step 2: Next, gamers will have to press the button below the preferred membership and complete the transaction by making a payment.

Gamers can claim the diamonds daily once the membership is active (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, they will be able to collect the daily check-in rewards until the membership is active.

Both offer excellent value for money by offering diamonds at half the rate of the highest top-up value within the game. Furthermore, additional rewards, including gun skins and badges, make it a great alternative, except for the fact that users do not receive all the diamonds at once.

