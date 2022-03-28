How to get Chrono in Free Fire (2022)

Certain characters in Garena Free Fire have successfully established a fanbase for themselves. Chrono is one such option character who has been among the most beloved since his in-game arrival.

He made his way into the game in December 2020 and was a part of the Free Fire x Cristiano Ronaldo collaboration.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement has been a significant reason behind Chrono’s popularity. Besides the character’s introduction, Garena also introduced many CR7 special edition collectibles, including emotes and the Cyber Bounty Hunter series of skins.

Although initially, Chrono was one of the most overpowered characters, nerfs have made him weaker.

However, despite these nerfs, Chrono has remained a fan favorite and one of the most desired characters in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: How to procure Chrono (2022)

There are two ways to acquire Chrono — via the in-game store or redeeming with LINK tokens.

Using in-game store

Chrono costs 599 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game and locate the “Store” tab on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Players must tap on “Character” and scroll down until they spot Chrono.

Step 3: Select Chrono and click on “Purchase.”

Step 4: Pay 599 diamonds using the desired transaction method.

After a successful transaction, users can spot Chrono in the “Character” section, where they can upgrade him using memory and universal fragments.

Redeem Free Character event

The Redeem Free Character event (Image via Garena)

There is an ongoing event that grants gamers a free character after completing a certain number of tasks. The daily assignments featured are:

Play one match Kill five enemies Register booyah once in CS mode Reach top five, one in BR mode Play 60 minutes Play eight matches Play 80 minutes Play 12 matches

After completion of all the tasks, players can acquire 11 LINK tokens. The in-game store’s “Item” section also allows them to purchase four LINK tokens every day. Therefore, gamers can procure as many as 15 tokens a day.

Exchange tokens to redeem the character (Image via Garena)

Upon collecting 100 tokens, players should tap on “Exchange Tokens” in the “Redeem Free Character” event. The redemption will provide users with a “Character Choice Crate” (99 redemption limit) that they can open to claim their favorite character.

The character redemption event started on 24 March and will culminate in Free Fire on 15 April. Hence, fans have a limited period to acquire their favorite character, including Chrono, at no cost.

The much-awaited “LINK” system is yet to go online, so players will need to wait a little longer to avail this luxury.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India as of 14 February. Gamers should download and use the MAX variant to acquire free rewards.

