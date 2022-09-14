How to get Cobra Rage bundle from Cobra Ascension in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

Garena recently re-released the highly sought-after Cobra Rage Bundle in Free Fire MAX. Aside from its fully customizable color schemes, this bundle also stands out from regular outfits because of a unique set of bonuses that come with it, including an emote lead, an exclusive emote, and an arrival and parachuting animation.
The outfit was first launched in the battle royale title as part of Project Cobra in February 2021. The re-release provides players with the opportunity they have been waiting for. This article will offer a detailed overview of the Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire MAX.
Garena relaunches Cobra Rage Bundle in Free Fire MAX
The developers have incorporated a new Cobra Ascension event on 14 September 2022 on Free Fire MAX Indian server, featuring a rare outfit and several other items from the collection. The gamers have until 27 September 2022 to spend diamonds and collect the rewards.
Players cannot directly acquire the Cobra Rage Bundle or the Cobra Fist. Instead, they will have to spin for the Legendary Cobra Egg, which can then be used to get the rare outfit.
Users can get the following items from the new event in the battle royale title:
- Cobra Statue Loot Box at 1 Legendary Cobra Egg
- Motorbike – Cobra at 2 Legendary Cobra Eggs
- AK47 – Legendary Cobra at 3 Legendary Cobra Eggs
- Cobra Fist at 4 Legendary Cobra Eggs
- Cobra Rage Bundle at 5 Legendary Cobra Eggs
These requirements are cumulative, and users can obtain all five items by collecting five Legendary Cobra Eggs.
A single spin in the event will cost 40 diamonds, and five spins will cost players 180 diamonds. Users also have the option to exchange three unwanted rewards from their bag for another draw.
They will receive one of the following items at random:
- Legendary Cobra Egg
- Cube Fragment
- 5x Venomous Fang (MP40)
- Bounty Token
- Pet Food
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)
- 50x Universal Fragment
- 50x Memory Fragment (Skyler)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Shirou)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragment (D-bee)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)
- M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card (24 hours)
- Double Gold Card (24 hours)
- Bonfire
- Scan
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Skyline Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to access the Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire MAX and get rewards
Interested Free Fire MAX players can follow the steps in the following section to collect the rewards from the Cobra Ascension event:
Step 1: First, individuals should access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by tapping on the icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, players must select the Cobra Ascension from the menu and make spins using diamonds.
Once they have collected enough Legendary Cobra Eggs, they can click on the items in the tower to obtain them.