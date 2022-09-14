How to get Cobra Rage bundle from Cobra Ascension in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

Garena recently re-released the highly sought-after Cobra Rage Bundle in Free Fire MAX. Aside from its fully customizable color schemes, this bundle also stands out from regular outfits because of a unique set of bonuses that come with it, including an emote lead, an exclusive emote, and an arrival and parachuting animation.

The outfit was first launched in the battle royale title as part of Project Cobra in February 2021. The re-release provides players with the opportunity they have been waiting for. This article will offer a detailed overview of the Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena relaunches Cobra Rage Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The developers have incorporated a new Cobra Ascension event on 14 September 2022 on Free Fire MAX Indian server, featuring a rare outfit and several other items from the collection. The gamers have until 27 September 2022 to spend diamonds and collect the rewards.

Players cannot directly acquire the Cobra Rage Bundle or the Cobra Fist. Instead, they will have to spin for the Legendary Cobra Egg, which can then be used to get the rare outfit.

The outfit is the main reward of the event (Image via Garena)

Users can get the following items from the new event in the battle royale title:

Cobra Statue Loot Box at 1 Legendary Cobra Egg

Motorbike – Cobra at 2 Legendary Cobra Eggs

AK47 – Legendary Cobra at 3 Legendary Cobra Eggs

Cobra Fist at 4 Legendary Cobra Eggs

Cobra Rage Bundle at 5 Legendary Cobra Eggs

These requirements are cumulative, and users can obtain all five items by collecting five Legendary Cobra Eggs.

A single spin in the event will cost 40 diamonds, and five spins will cost players 180 diamonds. Users also have the option to exchange three unwanted rewards from their bag for another draw.

The prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

They will receive one of the following items at random:

Legendary Cobra Egg

Cube Fragment

5x Venomous Fang (MP40)

Bounty Token

Pet Food

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

50x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Skyler)

50x Memory Fragment (Shirou)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (D-bee)

50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)

50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card (24 hours)

Double Gold Card (24 hours)

Bonfire

Scan

Gold Royale Voucher

Skyline Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to access the Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire MAX and get rewards

Interested Free Fire MAX players can follow the steps in the following section to collect the rewards from the Cobra Ascension event:

Step 1: First, individuals should access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by tapping on the icon on the left side of the screen.

Use diamonds to make spins and draw rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must select the Cobra Ascension from the menu and make spins using diamonds.

Once they have collected enough Legendary Cobra Eggs, they can click on the items in the tower to obtain them.

