How to get colourful signature for Garena Free Fire ID in 2022

Aside from nicknames, players can also customize their overall Free Fire profile. “Signature” is one of the aspects that mobile gamers can personalize to make their profile even more attractive.
Signature is a phrase or a line that players can add to their profile. It appears below the battle style and the social style of the Free Fire gamers. They have the unique option to change the color of the Signature using the hex code.
Steps to change the color of the Signature in Free Fire
Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below if they want to change the color of their Signature in the battle royale game:
Step 1: They must first head over to their Profile section after opening Free Fire.
Step 2: Then, they must tap on the yellow Edit icon.
Step 3: Once the “Player Info” dialog box appears players have to tap on Signature and enter the hex code of their preference (in square brackets) before the text.
Step 4: They will then tap OK to save their changes.
Hex codes
As mentioned earlier, players can use hex codes to change the color of the Signature and have to be written within square brackets. They can head over to this website to learn more about hex codes. Here are some of the popular hex codes used by battle royale mobile gamers:
- Hex code for White is FFFFFF
- Hex code for Silver is C0C0C0
- Hex code for Maroon is 800000
- Hex code for Blue is 0000FF
- Hex code for Purple is 800080
- Hex code for Green is 008000
- Hex code for Yellow is FFFF00
- Hex code for Fuchsia is FF00FF
- Hex code for Orange is FFA500
- Hex code for Aqua is 00FFFF
- Hex code for Red is FF0000