How to get colourful signature for Garena Free Fire ID in 2022

Aside from nicknames, players can also customize their overall Free Fire profile. “Signature” is one of the aspects that mobile gamers can personalize to make their profile even more attractive.

Signature is a phrase or a line that players can add to their profile. It appears below the battle style and the social style of the Free Fire gamers. They have the unique option to change the color of the Signature using the hex code.

Steps to change the color of the Signature in Free Fire

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below if they want to change the color of their Signature in the battle royale game:

Players have to go to their Profile section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They must first head over to their Profile section after opening Free Fire.

Edit icon is at the top of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Then, they must tap on the yellow Edit icon.

Players have to enter the hex code followed by the text and save the changes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the “Player Info” dialog box appears players have to tap on Signature and enter the hex code of their preference (in square brackets) before the text.

Step 4: They will then tap OK to save their changes.

Hex codes

As mentioned earlier, players can use hex codes to change the color of the Signature and have to be written within square brackets. They can head over to this website to learn more about hex codes. Here are some of the popular hex codes used by battle royale mobile gamers:

Also Read Article Continues below

Hex code for White is FFFFFF

Hex code for Silver is C0C0C0

Hex code for Maroon is 800000

Hex code for Blue is 0000FF

Hex code for Purple is 800080

Hex code for Green is 008000

Hex code for Yellow is FFFF00

Hex code for Fuchsia is FF00FF

Hex code for Orange is FFA500

Hex code for Aqua is 00FFFF

Hex code for Red is FF0000

Edited by Yasho Amonkar