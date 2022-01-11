40 best stylish Free Fire names in 2022

Free Fire gamers are fond of setting stylish names as their in-game moniker. These names are sometimes so unique and innovative that they are capable of attracting other players’ attention.

Many players head over to name generator websites for unique name recommendations. They also have the option to type in any name of their choice and then decorate it in unique fonts using cool symbols. Nickfinder and Lingojam are some of the popular choices.

Unique Free Fire names for 2022

Players can choose any of the following stylish names as their nickname:

1. 彡Ɔɐpʇɐıu ᙠooʎɐɥ彡

2. ȺӀօҟ

3. ✧ChroŇo✧

4. Skψler

5. 𝒲uk𐍉ήg

6. אคץภє

7. D͢͢͢多ee

8. ᴺᵃ͢͢͢𝓲r𝓲

9. ⌁Kคpe𝓁lค⌁

10. ⪨𝓡คfค͢͢͢e𝖑⪩

11. ☣𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓸

12. ๖ۣ•҉Łeoภ

13. ★彡[OthØ]彡★

14. Cℓบ⇝

15. ⪨MaﾒᎥᴍ⪩

16. ᴹᎥʂh͢͢͢a꧂

17. 𒈞𝕊te𝕗𝕗ΐe

18. ︽Daຮha

19. 丹ℓvaro⚠

20. ⁅Ant𐍉nio⁆

21. 𒆜W𐍉ℓfrⱥђђ𒆜

22. ⦅ƑØ͢͢͢ℝd⦆

23. 𝕺lΐvΐa

24. ᖫAndrewᖭ

25. Keℓℓy

26. ⁣Ṩђ𝕒ni𓆪

27. やαlomα

28. 𐄡Ꝉąմɾą𐄪

29. ×°𝑀𝑜𝒸͢͢͢𝑜°×

30. 卄สyคт𐍉

31. 𐄡Dΐm͢͢͢ΐՇri𐄪

32. Thiνส

33. S͢͢͢𝔥ir𐍉u

34. Luquetค

35. Jotⱥ

36. Ɱigueℓ

37. Nΐkΐ†ค

38. لօʂҽքհ

39. ≪Kʟค≫

40. 𝒞𝒶𝓇𝑜𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑒

Mobile gamers get the option to choose their name when they log into the battle royale game for the very first time. They also have the option to change it later. However, they will have to pay diamonds (in-game currency) to change their nickname.

How to change nickname in Free Fire?

Here's how players can change their in-game moniker:

Step 1: Players have to open the battle royale game and then head over to their Profile.

Step 2: Users will then have to tap on the yellow edit button.

Step 3: Then they will have to paste the name in the dialog box that appears.

Step 4: Players will have to pay 390 diamonds to ensure that their name change is successful.

