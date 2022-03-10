How to get complimentary Leap of Fail emote and legendary backpack in Free Fire from Assassin's Creed event

Events have been known to give out a bunch of free rewards in Free Fire. Top-up events are one of the most common ones, and they essentially give complimentary items at no cost after players buy a particular number of diamonds within the game.

Since the recent conclusion of Assassin’s Creed Top-Up, its second iteration has made its way into the battle royale title. Users can acquire two themed rewards, which include a legendary backpack skin and an emote.

Free Fire Assassin’s Creed Top Up: How to get bonus emote and backpack

The event will run until March 15 (Image via Garena)

A new top-up event commenced today, March 10, and players will be able to claim the incentives associated with it until March 15. As stated previously, individuals must purchase a specific quantity of diamonds to redeem the items.

Here are the criteria that need to be matched:

Red Aquila Backpack: Top-up 200 diamonds in the game Leap of Fail: Top-up 500 diamonds in the game

Since collaboration-based items are relatively rare, individuals interested in obtaining these two prizes should seize this opportunity as they may not show up again.

A step-by-step guide to buying diamonds

Players can complete the following steps to acquire diamonds in the game:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open, users will need to visit the game’s top-up section.

Step 2: Following that, various diamond-purchasing options will be displayed on their screens. They are as follows:

100 diamonds - INR 80

310 diamonds - INR 250

520 diamonds - INR 400

1060 diamonds - INR 800

2180 diamonds - INR 1600

5600 diamonds - INR 4000

Gamers can go ahead with any one of these options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, gamers can proceed to purchase the required one and complete the payment.

To get both rewards from the event, a top-up of 520 diamonds (INR 400) has to be done.

Step 4: Players can now claim the rewards from the specific Assassin’s Creed Top Up II.

Apart from this, users can also use websites like Games Kharido to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Note: Real money has to be spent on purchasing diamonds, but the rewards from the event are free.

Edited by Danyal Arabi