How to get D-bee character in Free Fire

Characters are an essential aspect of Free Fire, courtesy of the abilities that they possess. Over time, developers of the game have periodically expanded the list of characters and with the OB28 update, which took place in June, D-bee was unveiled.

Today, the new character was made available to players in the Indian region via the top-up event. Here’s a detailed guide about the event and how users can obtain D-bee in Free Fire.

A step-by-step to get D-bee character in Free Fire from the top-up event

The “Streetbeat” top-up event commenced on July 4th and will last until July 13th in Free Fire. During this period, players are required to purchase a given number of diamonds to obtain the D-bee character. The exclusive bundle is available as well. The exact specifics of the event are:

Top-up 100 diamonds: D-bee character

Top-up 500 diamonds: D-bee’s Streetbeat Bundle

Note: Top-up rewards are basically free as users do not have to use any in-game currency to acquire them. However, they will have to pay money to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Also read: X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Steps to purchase diamonds and claim D-bee in Free Fire

Step 1: Users will first have to open Free Fire on their devices and click on the “Diamond” icon as shown here:

Users should click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: These options will appear on their screens:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 250 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Complete the top-up

Step 3: Players need to make a successful payment to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Once the top-up is complete, the character has to be manually claimed:

Step 4: Gamers should click on the “Calendar” present on the right side of the lobby screen. Navigate through the “Events” tab; they must click on the Streetbeat top-up option.

Streetbeat top-up event in Free Fire

Step 5: There’ll be a claim button beside the character. Upon tapping it, it’d be redeemed. D-bee can then be equipped from the “Character” tab.

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number, stats, Instagram ID, country, and more revealed

Edited by Srijan Sen