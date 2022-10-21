How to get Dark Destroyer Bundle and more rewards from Free Fire MAX Light Royale

On the Free Fire MAX India server, the month-long Light Fest event series has been in focus. Players have been engaged since the beginning of the month with the implementation of exciting cosmetics and events, with the most recent being Light Royale. The celebrations of this event have been the biggest so far this year.

This new event was incorporated on the Free Fire MAX India server today (October 21, 2022). It features an attractive Dark Destroyer Bundle alongside several other exciting cosmetics. You will have to spend diamonds to make a spin and win rewards.

A single spin in the Luck Royale will cost 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 spins will amount to 400 diamonds. You will further be able to collect Firework Tokens and exchange them for rewards.

New Light Royale event in Free Fire MAX

A wide range of items are available (Image via Garena)

The Light Royale will be accessible until October 27 and offers exciting incentives. The prize pool of the event comprises of the following items:

Dark Destroyer Bundle

The Royale Bite

Claws of Fury

SCAR – Royal Warrior

Katana – Sword of Honor

AC80 – Royal Warrior

10x Firework Token

5x Firework Token

3x Firework Token

2x Firework Token

1x Firework Token

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Suppose you have not received the outfit directly. In that case, there's no need to worry as you may use the collected Fire Tokens to get the preferred rewards. The same set of items are also up for grabs in the redeem section of the store.

Exchange the tokens for rewards (Image via Garena)

The rewards and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

Dark Destroyer Bundle – 40x Firework Token

Claws of Fury – 30x Firework Token

The Royal Bite – 20x Firework Token

AC80 – Royal Warrior – 10x Firework Token

Katana – Sword of Honor – 10x Firework Token

SCAR – Royale Warrior – 10x Firework Token

Magic Feathers Backpack – 7x Firework Token

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Firework Token

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate – 2x Firework Token

Pet Food – 1x Firework Token

Bonfire – 1x Firework Token

Steps to access the event and get the rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the following section to get the rewards from the recently added Light Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select Light Royale from the menu to access the event interface.

You can make the spin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make spins to receive the desired rewards or collect enough Firework Tokens.

Step 4: If you have not received your desired rewards, you may head to the redeem section of the Free Fire MAX store.

Step 5: Select the Firework Token tab and then click on the preferred reward icon. A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the purchase. Subsequently, you will receive the given item.

Luck Royale features exclusive cosmetics; however, the event is still expensive and one needs to spend many diamonds to win the grand prize.

