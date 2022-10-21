How to get Dark Destroyer Bundle and more rewards from Free Fire MAX Light Royale

On the Free Fire MAX India server, the month-long Light Fest event series has been in focus. Players have been engaged since the beginning of the month with the implementation of exciting cosmetics and events, with the most recent being Light Royale. The celebrations of this event have been the biggest so far this year.
This new event was incorporated on the Free Fire MAX India server today (October 21, 2022). It features an attractive Dark Destroyer Bundle alongside several other exciting cosmetics. You will have to spend diamonds to make a spin and win rewards.
A single spin in the Luck Royale will cost 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 spins will amount to 400 diamonds. You will further be able to collect Firework Tokens and exchange them for rewards.
New Light Royale event in Free Fire MAX
The Light Royale will be accessible until October 27 and offers exciting incentives. The prize pool of the event comprises of the following items:
- Dark Destroyer Bundle
- The Royale Bite
- Claws of Fury
- SCAR – Royal Warrior
- Katana – Sword of Honor
- AC80 – Royal Warrior
- 10x Firework Token
- 5x Firework Token
- 3x Firework Token
- 2x Firework Token
- 1x Firework Token
- Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box
- Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
Suppose you have not received the outfit directly. In that case, there's no need to worry as you may use the collected Fire Tokens to get the preferred rewards. The same set of items are also up for grabs in the redeem section of the store.
The rewards and their corresponding requirements are as follows:
- Dark Destroyer Bundle – 40x Firework Token
- Claws of Fury – 30x Firework Token
- The Royal Bite – 20x Firework Token
- AC80 – Royal Warrior – 10x Firework Token
- Katana – Sword of Honor – 10x Firework Token
- SCAR – Royale Warrior – 10x Firework Token
- Magic Feathers Backpack – 7x Firework Token
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Firework Token
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate – 2x Firework Token
- Pet Food – 1x Firework Token
- Bonfire – 1x Firework Token
Steps to access the event and get the rewards in Free Fire MAX
You may follow the instructions in the following section to get the rewards from the recently added Light Royale in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Select Light Royale from the menu to access the event interface.
Step 3: Make spins to receive the desired rewards or collect enough Firework Tokens.
Step 4: If you have not received your desired rewards, you may head to the redeem section of the Free Fire MAX store.
Step 5: Select the Firework Token tab and then click on the preferred reward icon. A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the purchase. Subsequently, you will receive the given item.
Luck Royale features exclusive cosmetics; however, the event is still expensive and one needs to spend many diamonds to win the grand prize.