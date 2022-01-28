How to get discount on Free Fire Elite Pass this week

Free Fire offers a variety of unique events, some of which provide massive discounts to players, allowing them to purchase exclusive things at a lower price. Consequently, the community eagerly awaits their arrival.

In recent days, the ‘Shopping Spree’ event made its way into the game, and it provides up to a massive 90% discount on the prize pool. Among the items that users can obtain through it is the Elite Pass, the tier-based reward system of the game.

How to get Elite Pass for cheap in Free Fire

These are the rules of the event (Image via Garena)

The Shopping Spree event commenced on 25 January and will be available to players until 31 January. Users must first visit the event interface and draw to three discount tags, each having a different discount percentage.

However, there is a catch, i.e., individuals have to purchase items worth a specified number of diamonds to avail the respective amount of discount. On top of that, if they bought an item, they cannot then switch between the discounts.

They can proceed to purchase the pass (Image via Garena)

Consequently, players can choose any one of the tags per their requirements and purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire through this unique event.

Steps to access Shopping Spree event

These are the steps they can follow to access it:

Step 1: First, users should open Free Fire and visit the ‘Events’ section by pressing the ‘Calendar’ icon, as shown below:

Step 2: Upon doing so, they must tap on the ‘Shopping Spree’ option and click on the ‘Go To’ button.

Tap on the 'Go To' button to access the Shopping Spree event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers will then be redirected to the event where they can choose their respective tag and purchase the Elite Pass.

This is a great deal since Elite Pass provides several items like costume bundles, emotes, etc.

Nonetheless, users must remember that the pass ends in three days, so they must complete all their remaining missions if they want to unlock all the available rewards.

Note: The prize pool in Free Fire's Shopping Spree event may vary slightly from user to user.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan