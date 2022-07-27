How to get discount on Free Fire MAX Elite Pass in India server (July 2022)

The Elite Pass is already one of the most economical alternatives in Free Fire MAX for users to get their hands on cosmetics. On the Indian server, they can get a pass for 499 diamonds which includes two bundles, one for female characters and the other for male ones, which serves as an excellent value.

Garena is currently offering a massive discount to gamers, allowing them to get the ongoing Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52 for a much lower rate. However, this is released only a few days before the conclusion of the existing pass.

Garena offering discount on Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

Garena incorporated the Elite Pass offer in the Indian server on 27 July, and it will be available until the pass concludes on 31 July. Although the discount rate may differ depending on the player, they can obtain it at a significantly reduced price compared to what is ordinarily accessible.

Alongside this, users will also have the opportunity to win three other smaller rewards: a Gold Royale Voucher, a Bonfire, or Pet Food. They will not get the Elite Pass directly and will need to spin for the rewards using diamonds.

The prices for which are as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 29 diamonds

3rd spin: 69 diamonds

4th spin: 149 diamonds

Gamers usually get the Elite Pass on the fourth spin, and its price may vary slightly depending on the discount they receive.

Steps to get Elite Pass at a discount in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow the instructions to access the Elite Pass offer section in Free Fire MAX and get it at a discount:

Step 1: They should sign in to their accounts and access the events section by clicking on the calendar option on the right side of the screen.

Hit the go-to button to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals must select the news tab and click on the go-to button under the Elite Pass Offer tab.

Click the Enter button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They must draw a discount percentage and click the enter button.

Make spins to obtain rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers can make spins using diamonds to receive the Elite Pass at a discount.

After obtaining the pass, users may access the Elite Pass to receive the rewards. The items up for grabs include:

Players can earn a number of rewards after obtaining the pass (Image via Garena)

Pickup Truck – Apocalyptic Swarm at 0 badge

Terror Wasp Avatar at ten badges

Yellow Stripeline Jacket at 15 badges

Bumble Conquer Banner at 30 badges

Cyborg Piercer Bundle at 50 badges

Bumble Slicer at 80 badges

Apocalyptic Swarm Skyboard at 100 badges

Terror Wasp Banner at 115 badges

PARAFAL – Bumble Attack at 125 badges

Bumble Conquer Avatar at 135 badges

Wasp Danger Loot Box at 150 badges

Grenade – Apocalyptic Swarm at 200 badges

Cyberoid Stinger Bundle at 225 badges

Readers will not automatically receive the rewards; they must grind through the missions to badges or purchase them outright. Thus, only those with a good number of collected badges should proceed with this event.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far