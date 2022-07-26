How to top-up Free Fire diamonds in MAX version to claim Legendary rewards

Top Up events are one of the most common events in Free Fire MAX. In these, players will be given the chance to purchase premium in-game currency, ie. diamonds, and get rewards in exchange.

The battle royale game has once again come up with a fresh Top Up event called “Battle In Style Top Up” that is offering three rewards for free. The event commenced today, 26 July 2022, on Free Fire MAX.

Exploring Battle In Style Top Up's rewards in Free Fire MAX

Digi Smiley Backpack is one of the top up rewards (Image via Garena)

The rewards claimed as a result of the Top Up event are free of cost. The current event will carry on for six days, and hence, conclude on 31 July 2022.

Here are the rewards and the amount of diamonds that are required to claim them for free:

AC80 - Digital Dasher can be obtained if players top up 100 diamonds.

can be obtained if players top up 100 diamonds. Mischief Pixel Loot Box can be obtained if players top up 200 diamonds.

can be obtained if players top up 200 diamonds. Digi Smiley Backpack can be obtained if players top up 500 diamonds.

AC80 Digital Dasher gun skin (Image via Garena)

Gun skins are quite desirable for players who enjoy this battle royale game and these are worth diamonds if purchased from the in-game store. Here, mobile gamers can claim it for free and use the diamonds purchased on some other in-game items.

The Digital Dasher gun skin increases the rate of fire and reload speed of AC80. In turn, the weapon's magazine gets reduced.

How to claim rewards via the top up event in Free Fire MAX

Players will have to head over to the Battle In Style segment (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Free Fire MAX and then head over to the Events section.

Step 2: Then, they will have to tap on the Battle In Style tab and select the Battle In Style Top Up option.

Step 3: They will then have to click on the Top Up button next to the rewards.

Step 4: Once they are redirected to the top up page, players will have to select the number of diamonds they want to purchase. Here are the options:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: Players will finally have to make the necessary payments.

By following the above procedure, players can easily acquire rewards from the new Top Up event.

