OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Several Free Fire players from the Middle East server have made a name for themselves in the game's community, and their popularity has transcended the boundaries of their countries. Vincenzo is ranked among the most famous names in the community, and gamers hold him in high regard for his excellent gameplay.

The YouTuber currently boasts 6.9 million subscribers. He regularly streams on Trovo on well, where he boasts 40.9k members. Vincenzo posts gameplay clips on the channel that are enjoyed by fans all over the world.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and other details

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked. The content creator is also part of the Over Power guild in the game.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

OP Vincenzo has participated in 1211 solo games and been victorious on 110 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.08%. He has 3079 kills and 735 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 23.87%.

The YouTuber has 311 Booyahs in 1768 duo games, securing a win rate of 17.59%. He has chalked up precisely 5300 kills and clinched a K/D ratio of 3.64. He also has 1121 headshots and a headshot percentage of 21.15%.

OP Vincenzo has featured in 23896 squad matches in Free Fire and emerged victorious in 3938 games, adding to a win rate of 16.47%. He has notched 89475 kills and bagged 34147 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot percentage of 38.16%.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played nine duo games and has three victories, resulting in a win rate of 33.33%. He has recorded 85 kills with 50 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 14.17 and a headshot percentage of 58.82%.

He has recorded 14 wins in 68 squad matches, possessing a win rate of 20.58%. OP Vincenzo has secured 296 kills and 152 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.48 and a headshot percentage of 51.35%.

Note: OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 27 July 2022. These numbers will change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

OP Vincenzo's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Vincenzo’s monthly income via his channel is between $943 and $15.1K. The earnings for the entire year are approximated to be in the range of $11.3K and $181.1K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Vincenzo’s channel went live in late 2018, and the player has uploaded more than 450 videos during the course of his career. The channel has also gained over 475 million views combined.

He garnered 900k subscribers at the start of January 2020 and ended the year with a massive 4.69 million subscribers. The player surpassed six million subscribers in mid-2021, and the number is now nearing the seven million mark.

In the last 30 days alone, he has gained 20k subscribers and 3.774 million views.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far