Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Sarat, otherwise referred to as Insta Gamer, is one of the numerous Indian YouTubers who have gained popularity for their content related to Garena Free Fire. He has amassed a sizable following on his channel by regularly posting videos about the battle royale title.

He currently has more than 1.58 million subscribers on his channel and over 186.237 million views. He also has 1.4 million followers on Booyah, which is Garena’s platform for content creation.

Details about Insta Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more are provided below.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 197218153. He is ranked Gold II in the Battle Royale mode and Gold III in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by Insta Gamer are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played 1841 solo games and has 124 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 6.73%. With 2945 kills and 1112 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 37.76%.

The player has made 2237 appearances in the duo mode and has been victorious on 321 occasions, possessing a win rate of 14.34%. He has 4917 frags and 1240 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 25.22%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 15727 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 3451 games, resulting in a win rate of 21.94%. He has 40246 kills and 10553 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played one solo match in the ongoing season and has bagged two kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00. He has no headshots in the mode.

Apart from this, the content creator has not played any matches in the duo and squad modes.

CS Career

Insta Gamer’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has featured in 3861 games in the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX and has bettered foes in 2375 matches, possessing a win rate of 61.51%. In the process, he has garnered 20065 kills and 6935 headshots for a KDA of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 34.56%.

Note: Insta Gamer’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 27, 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more games in Free Fire MAX.

YouTube income

Insta Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube income of Insta Gamer ranges from $387 to $6.2K. Meanwhile, his expected yearly earnings from the channel vary from $4.6K to $74.4K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer began creating videos a few years ago, and the oldest video on his channel is from August 2019. He has over 1600 uploads, the most popular of which is a tricks and tips video about gloo walls that has 1.2 million views.

Apart from this, Insta Gamer also runs two other channels, INSTAGAMER Live and INSTAGAMER SHORTS, where he livestreams and uploads short videos, respectively.

