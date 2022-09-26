How to get discount on Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52 this week

Garena introduced the latest Elite Pass offer on Free Fire MAX's Indian server, making it possible for players to purchase the pass at a comparatively low rate. This has been a trend for the previous few seasons and has significantly enhanced the value obtained on the diamonds spent.

The Elite Pass is the primary method for players with a limited number of diamonds to purchase in-game cosmetics, including outfits, skins, avatars, Vouchers, and more. Users do not receive the rewards directly and have to work their way up by completing missions and collecting badges instead. After hitting the required thresholds, they will be able to claim the rewards.

Garena provides Elite Pass offer on Free Fire MAX India server

Gamers can spin to get a discount percentage (Image via Garena)

The developers have launched a special offer on Elite pass in Free Fire MAX India server on 26 September 2022, allowing individuals to secure massive discounts until 30 September 2022. First off, users need to spin to get a discounted percentage.

Later on, a reward pool with four items will appear. This includes:

Elite Pass

1x Cube Fragment

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 October 2022)

10x Deep Sea Warrior Badge

Gamers will have to spend diamonds and use spins to draw items randomly. Once an item is received, it will be removed from the prize pool. The price of the spins will gradually increase, which may vary depending on the player.

If users have already activated the Elite Pass, the Grand Prize will be 13x Incubator Vouchers.

Steps to access the event and get Elite Pass at discount

You may follow the steps given below to obtain the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass at a lower price:

Step 1: Click on the calendar icon and select the News tab.

Gamers can click on the 'Go To' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Elite Pass offer tab and click the go-to button.

Step 3: Make a spin to draw a discount percentage. Finally, spend diamonds to draw rewards at random.

Once the Elite Pass is obtained, you may collect the rewards from the Elite Pass tab.

Rewards available in the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

Tons of rewards are present in the Season 52 Elite Pass of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

A wide variety of items are up for grabs in Free Fire MAX's Elite Pass Season 52 and they are shown below:

Sports Car – Metal Jaws at 0 Badge

Shark Fright Avatar at 10 Badges

Jaw Smile Jacket at 15 Badges

Death Tooth Banner at 30 Badges

Megafin Taunter Bundle at 50 Badges

Kar98K – Apex Underworld at 80 Badges

Shark Fright Banner at 125 Badges

AUG – Apex Underwater at 125 Badges

Death Tooth Avatar at 135 Badges

Evolution Stone at 140 Badges

Metal Jaws Loot Box at 150 Badges

Hollow Swallow Backpack at 180 Badges

Grenade – Flesh Devourer at 200 Badges

Megajaw Tormentor Bundle at 225 Badges

Since the ongoing Elite Pass comes to an end in a few days, only players who have accumulated enough badges or can complete the missions required to obtain enough badges should go ahead with this. If they are unable to do so, they will not be able to enjoy the full value of this offer.

