List of free rewards in Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass (September 2022) 

Free Fire MAX already has a large assortment of cosmetics available for players. However, the game's developers continue to broaden this collection by introducing a new Elite Pass at the beginning of each month.
Since the Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass has ended, Garena has launched the Season 52 Elite Pass for the month of September. The pass features a number of free rewards, but these pale in comparison to their paid counterparts.
Players can access Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52 until the end of September
The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is one of the most convenient ways for players to get their hands on free cosmetics.
Over the course of the Elite Pass, players must complete a set of daily missions to earn badges. After accumulating a specific number of badges, they will receive the following items free of cost:
- 0 badges: 50x Gold
- Get 5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar
- Get 10 Badges: 3x Scan
- Get 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- Get 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-shirt
- Get 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- Get 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate
- Get 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon
- Get 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- Get 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 90 Badges: 300x Gold
- Get 100 Badges: Fright Bite T-shirt
- Get 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop
- Get 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map
- Get 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner
- Get 160 Badges: 500x Gold
- Get 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II
- Get 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires
- Get 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute
- Get 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 215 Badges: 3x Bounty Token
- Get 220 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments
- Get 225 Badges: Ocean Runner Skyboard
- Other important paid rewards
The new Deep Sea Warrior Elite Pass began in Free Fire MAX on 1 September 2022, and players have access to it until the end of the month. They can even upgrade their pass to receive additional rewards like outfits and gun skins.
The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set players back by 999 diamonds. The only difference between the two is that the latter provides an additional 50 Badges, so players can instantly collect a certain number of prizes.
Other paid rewards up for grabs in the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass are as follows:
- 0 badges: Sports Car – Metal Jaws
- Get 10 badges: Shark Fright Avatar
- Get 15 badges: Jaw Smile Jacket
- Get 30 badges: Death Tooth Banner
- Get 50 badges: Megafin Taunter Bundle
- Get 80 badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater
- Get 115 badges: Shark Fright Banner
- Get 125 badges: AUG – Apex Underwater
- Get 135 badges: Death Tooth Avatar
- Get 150 badges: Metal Jaws Loot Box
- Get 180 badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack
- Get 200 badges: Grenade – Flesh Devour
- Get 225 badges: Megajaw Tormentor Bundle
Free Fire MAX players can follow the steps given below to collect all these rewards:
Step 1: Players must open the Elite Pass section and click on the 'Upgrade' button.
Step 2: They can click on the button below the preferred variant and complete the purchase to upgrade their pass.
The Elite Pass upgrade is worth it if players have sufficient diamonds. With this upgrade, players can get two outfits and several other rewards for a fraction of the price they would otherwise need to spend in the store.