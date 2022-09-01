List of free rewards in Free Fire MAX Season 52 Elite Pass (September 2022) 

Free Fire MAX already has a large assortment of cosmetics available for players. However, the game's developers continue to broaden this collection by introducing a new Elite Pass at the beginning of each month.

Since the Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass has ended, Garena has launched the Season 52 Elite Pass for the month of September. The pass features a number of free rewards, but these pale in comparison to their paid counterparts.

Players can access Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52 until the end of September

Users can get a number of rewards in the free variant (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is one of the most convenient ways for players to get their hands on free cosmetics.

Over the course of the Elite Pass, players must complete a set of daily missions to earn badges. After accumulating a specific number of badges, they will receive the following items free of cost:

0 badges: 50x Gold

Get 5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar

Get 10 Badges: 3x Scan

Get 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-shirt

Get 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Get 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

Get 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

Get 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 90 Badges: 300x Gold

Get 100 Badges: Fright Bite T-shirt

Get 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

Get 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

Get 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner

Get 160 Badges: 500x Gold

Get 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

Get 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

Get 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute

Get 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 215 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

Get 220 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

Get 225 Badges: Ocean Runner Skyboard

Other important paid rewards

The new Deep Sea Warrior Elite Pass began in Free Fire MAX on 1 September 2022, and players have access to it until the end of the month. They can even upgrade their pass to receive additional rewards like outfits and gun skins.

The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set players back by 999 diamonds. The only difference between the two is that the latter provides an additional 50 Badges, so players can instantly collect a certain number of prizes.

Users will get multiple outfits in the paid variant (Image via Garena)

Other paid rewards up for grabs in the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass are as follows:

0 badges: Sports Car – Metal Jaws

Get 10 badges: Shark Fright Avatar

Get 15 badges: Jaw Smile Jacket

Get 30 badges: Death Tooth Banner

Get 50 badges: Megafin Taunter Bundle

Get 80 badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater

Get 115 badges: Shark Fright Banner

Get 125 badges: AUG – Apex Underwater

Get 135 badges: Death Tooth Avatar

Get 150 badges: Metal Jaws Loot Box

Get 180 badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack

Get 200 badges: Grenade – Flesh Devour

Get 225 badges: Megajaw Tormentor Bundle

The two available variants for the upgrade (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players can follow the steps given below to collect all these rewards:

Step 1: Players must open the Elite Pass section and click on the 'Upgrade' button.

Step 2: They can click on the button below the preferred variant and complete the purchase to upgrade their pass.

The Elite Pass upgrade is worth it if players have sufficient diamonds. With this upgrade, players can get two outfits and several other rewards for a fraction of the price they would otherwise need to spend in the store.

