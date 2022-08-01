List of free rewards in Free Fire Season 51 Elite Pass (Max version)

The Elite Pass has proven to be one of the most effective ways for players to earn rewards in Free Fire MAX. The developers ensure that the community receives new items regularly by releasing a new season of the pass at the beginning of each month.

Since July has ended, the Season 50 Elite Pass has expired, and the Season 51 Elite Pass for August has begun. Users will have access to it until the end of the month and will be able to acquire cosmetics like bundles, skins, and more.

As always, there is also a free edition of the pass that offers multiple items at no cost.

All free rewards in Free Fire Season 51 Elite Pass (MAX version)

The free rewards (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the different free rewards that gamers will be able to get from the recently commenced Free Fire MAX Elite Pass:

0 Badges: 50x Gold

On 5 Badges: Skilled Cook (Avatar)

On 10 Badges: 3x Scan

On 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

On 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher

On 40 Badges: Angry Cook T-shirt

On 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

On 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

On 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

On 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

On 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

On 90 Badges: 300x Gold

On 100 Badges: Prosperous T-shirt

On 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

On 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

On 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

On 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

On 150 Badges: Skilled Cook (Banner)

On 160 Badges: 500x Gold

On 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

On 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

On 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

On 200 Badges: Angry Cook Backpack

On 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

On 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

On 215 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

On 220 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

On 225 Badges: Lucky Fish Skyboard

Individuals would have to complete the different missions introduced by the developers to get the Badges. After accumulating the required number of Badges, they can claim the rewards.

How to get other premium rewards

The paid versions (Image via Garena)

Apart from the free rewards stated above, players can also get their hands on numerous premium and exclusive prizes from the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX. However, they must shell out diamonds from their pockets to receive them.

The steps to purchase the paid version of the Elite Pass are as follows:

Step 1: Users should boot up Free Fire MAX on their mobile devices and head to the Elite Pass section.

Step 2: The new Season 51 Elite Pass will emerge on their screen, and they must tap the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Individuals will find two paid versions: Elite Pass (499 diamonds) and Elite Bundle (999 diamonds).

Step 3: Either of the paid versions can be selected by gamers, and they can go ahead with their purchase by spending the necessary amount of diamonds.

Later, readers can collect badges and get premium rewards, including multiple skins, two exclusive costume bundles, and many other cosmetics.

