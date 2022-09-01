How to get free 50 Deep Sea Warrior Badges in Free Fire MAX top-up event (only available today)

Even before the completion of the ongoing top-up event in Free Fire MAX, Garena has already launched a new one. This time around, they are offering players an additional 50 Deep Sea Warriors Badges as a reward upon reaching the given threshold of the diamond top-up.

Players are very fond of top-up events as they provide additional incentives to acquire diamonds. Gamers who regularly acquire the premium currency look forward to getting more value for their money by making use of top-up events.

A new top-up event in Free Fire MAX provides free EP Badges

The new top-up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The EP Badge Top-Up event kicked off on the Free Fire MAX India server today. Unlike other such events, this one will only be available for a single day (on 1 September 2022). Thus, players must quickly decide if they wish to avail the benefits of this event.

Users can purchase 100 diamonds today to win 50 Deep Sea Warrior Badges free of cost. This essentially enables gamers who have purchased the Elite Pass to unlock all the rewards until the Megafin Taunter Bundle.

At the same time, the progress will also be counted towards the J.Biebs Top-Up event. Players will receive the Acoustic Serenade melee skin at the same time.

Note: Top-up events differ depending on the server.

Steps to acquire diamonds and get free EP badges in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow these instructions to purchase diamonds and then collect the rewards without any problems:

Step 1: Users should boot up Free Fire MAX and access their account. They should then open the top-up section of the battle royale title.

Users can proceed with the smallest top-up to win diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The available top-up options will appear on the screen. These include:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹250 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Note: These are the prices of diamonds for players on the Indian server.

Make the payment to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can click the button below the preferred option and then make the payment to receive the premium in-game currency.

The event only requires gamers to purchase 100 diamonds. They can proceed with the smallest pack and collect the rewards.

Step 4: Once the diamonds have been credited to the player's account, they can open the event tab within the game by clicking on the calendar option.

Click the claim button to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Next, gamers can click on the EP Badge Top-Up event section. They can click the claim button beside the EP Badges to obtain the rewards.

Players will then receive the 50x Deep Sea Warriors Badge for free. They can access the Elite Pass section of the battle royale title to collect the rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish