How to get free Biebs Mural Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX top-up event this week

Garena is back with another top-up event in Free Fire MAX, allowing gamers to get their hands on J.Biebs themed items. As with any of the game's top-up events, players must purchase diamonds to get the free rewards.

Top-up events have become a regular part of the battle royale titles, as users will generally find one available at any given time. These events vary depending on the server, but they provide free cosmetics after players acquire a given amount of the premium in-game currency.

Read through for a detailed overview of the newly commenced top-up event in the battle royale title.

Garena launches new J.Biebs Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The new Free Fire MAX top-up event was made available on the Indian server on 30 August 2022. This was released in the game after M1887 Evo Gun Token top-up concluded. It is available until 4 September 2022 and has the following requirements:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive free Acoustic Serenade

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive free Gloo Wall – Biebs Mural

The two rewards in the ongoing Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

These requirements are cumulative, which means players only need to acquire 500 diamonds in total to receive both the Gloo Wall skin and Acoustic Serenade.

Steps to purchase in-game currency in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the instructions in the following section to successfully purchase diamonds and collect rewards:

Step 1: They can open the Free Fire MAX and then access the top-up section of the game by clicking on the + icon.

Multiple top-up options will be displayed on the screen. The price of diamonds is as follows:

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Gamers have six available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can click on the button below the preferred diamond pack and complete the transaction by making the payment.

Complete the payment to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Since the maximum requirement of the top-up event is 500 diamonds, users can purchase a pack of 520 diamonds worth ₹400 to get both rewards. If they only wish to acquire the Acoustic Serenade, they may settle for a diamond pack worth ₹80.

Diamonds will be credited to the account, and users must manually collect the rewards from the events.

Click the calendar button on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can open the event section by clicking on the calendar icon and then selecting 'J.Biebs Top-Up' in the 5th Anniversary tab.

Click the 'Claim' button beside the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they can click on the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to obtain them.

After obtaining the rewards, individuals can equip both items from the weapon tab.

Top-up events increase the value of diamond purchases. This event is a fantastic opportunity for those who frequently acquire the premium in-game currency.

Edited by Siddharth Satish