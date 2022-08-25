How to get free Sterling Star (M1887) in Free Fire MAX top-up event this week

Garena started a new top-up event for the Indian server of Free Fire MAX after the previous one, the 100 Bonus Top-Up, came to an end. The new top-up event rewards players with a Sterling Star (M1887) upon purchasing a particular number of diamonds during the event.

Due to the growing popularity of top-up events among players, Garena regularly releases new events. This further enhances the value of money spent on acquiring premium in-game currency.

Interested readers can read through for a detailed overview of the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases a new top-up event in Free Fire MAX

A new M1887 Evo Gun Token top-up event is now available on Free Fire MAX India server. It kicked off on 25 August 2022, and gamers can make use of the event until 29 August 2022. The rewards and the requirements for the event are as follows:

Requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive free 30x Sterling Star (M1887)

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive free 60x Sterling Star (M1887)

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive free 120x Sterling Star (M1887)

All three requirements mentioned earlier are cumulative. Hence, a player who purchases 500 diamonds will meet all three requirements and receive a 210 Sterling Star (M1887).

Note: The rewards in the top-up event are considered free, players just have to purchase the required number of diamonds and not spend them to collect the rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds and collect rewards

Users can follow the instructions in the following section to purchase diamonds and collect the rewards:

Step 1: First, players can access the top-up section in Free Fire MAX.

The available top-up options will be displayed on the screen. Players can select the desired option while ensuring that the top-up event's requirements are also met.

Purchase the required pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals should then click on the desired diamond option and complete the purchase.

Step 3: Once diamonds are credited to the account, individuals can access the events tab and select the M1887 Evo Gun Token Top-Up event.

Step 4: Finally, they can press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Subsequently, gamers can use this token to level up their skin. With a total of 210 Sterling Star (M1887), players can effectively level up their M1887 – Sterling Conqueror to 4 if it is still at level 1.

This fantastic deal will save a substantial amount of diamonds since these would normally cost ten diamonds apiece if purchased from the store.

Individuals who regularly purchase diamonds can acquire 500 diamonds to receive 210 Sterling Star (M1887) tokens and use the in-game currency to acquire the gun skins if they have not done so.

New M1887 – Sterling Conqueror in Free Fire MAX

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror, the new Evo gun skin (Image via Garena)

Garena released the new Evo gun skin a few days back on the Indian server as part of the Faded Wheel. Users still have over a week to grab M1887 – Sterling Conqueror. They can acquire a total of eight rewards, including the gun skin, for 1082 diamonds.

Edited by R. Elahi