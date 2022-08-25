Akshay Gaming FF's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, earnings, and stats

Akshay Mishra, better known by his YouTube channel name Akshay Gaming FF, is among the most successful Free Fire content creators. The player's content focusing on the battle royale game has already garnered him more than 1.29 million subscribers.

Akshay recently started posting videos about ongoing and forthcoming events, explaining how players may obtain the associated rewards. In addition to his YouTube following, he also has 108k Instagram followers.

What is Akshay Gaming FF's Free Fire MAX ID?

Akshay Gaming FF's Free Fire MAX ID is 574686644. He is placed in the Heroic tier in the BR-Ranked mode and is ranked Diamond 4 in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Akshay Gaming FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Akshay Gaming FF has participated in 1137 solo games and has 79 wins converting to a win rate of 6.94%. He has secured 1616 kills and 290 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 1.53 and a headshot rate of 17.95%.

The Indian star player has featured in 2077 duo matches and bagged 252 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 12.13%. He has recorded 4602 eliminations and scored 629 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.52 and a headshot rate of 13.67%.

His squad has been victorious in 836 out of 4324 matches, ensuring a win rate of 19.33%. Akshay has secured 11k frags and 1861 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot rate of 16.92%.

Ranked stats

Akshay Gaming FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 20 duo games in this Free Fire MAX season and has bettered his opposition twice to maintain a 10% win rate in the mode. He has secured 36 eliminations, and only two of them were headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot rate of 5.56%.

He has played 19 ranked squad games and has been victorious on five occasions, translating to a win rate of 26.31%. Akshay Gaming FF has notched 86 frags, 15 of which are recognized as headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 6.14 and a headshot rate of 17.44%.

Note: Akshay Gaming FF's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 25 August 2022 and will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Akshay Gaming FF's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Akshay Mishra is estimated to earn between $178 and $2.8K every month through his YouTube channel. The projected revenue for the entire year is between $2.1K and $34.2K.

YouTube channel

Akshay Mishra started his YouTube channel in late 2019 and has churned out videos focusing on Free Fire, building a sizeable audience in less than three years. The player has uploaded 850 videos on the channel that have collectively gained 143 million views.

Akshay Gaming FF channel amassed a few hundred thousand subscribers by the end of 2020, and by the end of 2021, it had surpassed the one million subscriber milestone. In the last 30 days, the channel has gained 711.804k views but has lost 10k subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish