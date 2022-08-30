Logic Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Since the meteoric rise of the initial wave of Free Fire content creators all over the world, many players have entered this field and are working hard on establishing themselves.

Logic Gamer is one of the emerging names in the game's Indian community. His informative videos have earned him 682k subscribers on his primary channel. His second channel Logic Army has over 11.8k subscribers. The majority of the player’s content revolves around ongoing and upcoming events in the battle royale title.

Logic Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID

Logic Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 887884082. The content creator is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Platinum 2 in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Logic Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 842 solo matches and attained first place 42 times, retaining a win rate of 4.98%. He has 1273 kills on his profile and a K/D ratio of 1.59. At the same time, Logic Gamer has chalked up 354 headshots, leading to a headshot ratio of 27.81%.

Logic Gamer has 241 Booyahs in 2107 duo matches, equaling a win rate of 11.43%. The player has recorded 3967 kills with 948 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.13 and a headshot rate of 23.90%.

He has played 8213 squad matches and has been victorious 1559 times, registering a win rate of 18.98%. He has also notched 16973 kills with 3337 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.55 and a headshot rate of 19.66%.

Ranked stats

Logic Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The star player has participated in five solo games and has bettered his opposition twice, upholding a win rate of 40%. He has accumulated 70 frags with 24 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 23.33 and a headshot rate of 34.29%.

Logic Gamer has played 43 duo matches and secured 24 wins, resulting in a win rate of 55.81%. With 370 eliminations and 121 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 19.47 and a headshot rate of 32.70%.

The YouTuber has featured in five squad matches and has bettered the opposition on two occasions, leading to a win rate of 40%. Logic Gamer has taken down 31 opponents and has a headshot rate of 41.94%.

Note: Logic Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 30 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Logic Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Logic Gamer’s monthly earnings through the YouTube channel to be within the range of $870 and $13.9K. His yearly projected income is between $10.4K and $167.1K.

YouTube channel

The gamer started his YouTube journey a few years ago and has now gradually established himself in the community. He regularly uploads videos that focus on Free Fire, and the channel already has more than 1120 videos.

The Logic Gamer channel crossed the 500k mark earlier in 2022. The channel has gained 43k subscribers and 3.481 million views over the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish