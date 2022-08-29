Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

The ever-increasing popularity of Free Fire has made it possible for content creators to produce a wide variety of content related to the battle royale title. Jai Karpal, also known in the community as Jazz FF Gamer, produces short story videos using in-game characters and cosmetics.

These videos have gained him 1.2 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel in the last few years, along with millions of views. He also runs a second channel, Jazz Gaming, which boasts 79.6k subscribers.

What is Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 425235554. The Indian gamer is placed in Silver 2 in the BR-Ranked mode and Master in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Jazz FF Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jazz FF Gamer has participated in 4099 solo games and chalked up 490 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 11.95%. He has acquired 11424 frags, 2257 of which have been headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.17 and a headshot percentage of 19.76%.

The YouTuber has made 5033 appearances in duo games and secured 663 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 13.17%. With 15658 frags and 3047 headshots, Jai Karpal has notched a K/D ratio of 3.58 and a headshot percentage of 19.46%.

Jazz FF Gamer has featured in 4715 squad games and bettered the opposition 876 times, equaling a win rate of 18.57%. The player has taken down 14866 opponents with 2868 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.87 and a headshot percentage of 19.29%.

Ranked stats

Jazz FF Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The star player has only played one solo match in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has not yet attained a win or a kill.

CS Career

Jazz FF Gamer’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jazz FF Gamer has played 3729 Clash Squad matches in the game so far and has secured 2435 wins, equating to a win rate of 65.30%. He has registered 25156 eliminations and bagged 8565 headshots, translating to a KDA of 2.51 and a headshot percentage of 34.05%.

Note: Jazz FF Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Jazz FF Gamer’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted by Social Blade, Jai's monthly income ranges between $2.6K and $42K. The channel is projected to generate a yearly revenue between $31.5K and $503.7K.

YouTube channel

Jai Karpal started has been actively posting Free Fire-related content on his channel since early 2020. In the past two and a half years, he has uploaded more than 270 videos that have garnered over 130 million views.

The channel acquired 100k subscribers in August 2020 and crossed the one million subscriber mark earlier this year. The content creator has acquired 120k new subscribers over the last 30 days, and the channel has received 10.495 million views during the same period.

Edited by Siddharth Satish