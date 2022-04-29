How to get exclusive Gloo Wall skin, scythe, and more in Free Fire Ramadan Pass event

Ramadan-based events have been taking place in Free Fire for the past few weeks. They’ve been a fun and engaging method for players to get their hands on various themed items such as skins, costumes, etc.

One recently launched event on the Indian server is the Free Fire Ramadan Pass. It features three sub-sections, each of which possesses several unique items, including a Gloo Wall skin, Scythe, and more.

However, users must note that none of the items offered in the event are free, and they must shell out 99 diamonds to buy the pass.

Free Fire Ramadan Pass: How to acquire exclusive Gloo Wall skin, Scythe, and other rewards

Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom

Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom skin is a part of the ‘Daily Login Rewards’ event. Users should claim different time-limited items each day. Upon doing so for all seven days, they will be able to directly claim the particular Gloo Wall skin.

Additionally, if gamers miss out on a day of login, they can still claim the reward by spending diamonds. However, the price to claim rewards for logins missed will increase with each one.

Emerald Power Scythe

The Emerald Power Scythe is included within the ‘Daily Mission & Shop’ section of the Free Fire Ramadan Pass. As the name states, users must complete simple missions offered within the event to earn tokens.

At a later stage, once players have accumulated 20 tokens, they will be able to claim Emerald Power Scythe. Other rewards like vouchers and universal fragments are also present within the sub-section.

Emerald Power Backpack skin

The Emerald Power Backpack skin is a part of ‘Play Matches & Win Rewards.’ Users are required to complete matches in the game to earn the spins. There’s a daily limit of five chances/spins per day.

However, since the grand prize is guaranteed in 20 spins, players will easily be able to get the Emerald Power Backpack within four days of activating the pass.

How to activate/purchase Free Fire Ramadan Pass

Users can buy Ramadan Pass for 99 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the game and head to the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section.

Step 2: Next, select the ‘Ramadan Pass’ and visit its particular section.

Step 3: Lastly, tap on the ’99 Diamonds’ option to activate the pass.

If users are interested in the cosmetics mentioned above, they should not pass up the opportunity to obtain them and are recommended to purchase the Free Fire Ramadan Pass.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game due to a government-imposed ban.

