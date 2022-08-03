How to get exclusive gun skins and other rewards in Free Fire Moco Store (MAX version)

After the release of the recent Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX India server, Garena has also incorporated a new Moco Store. Both of these Luck Royales are heavily preferred by gamers as these allow them to acquire a particular set of rewards in a given number of spins.

This time around, the Moco Store provides players with an option to acquire previously available premium gun skins. This is a fantastic opportunity for users to get exclusive items at a significantly reduced cost compared to what they would have to pay in the in-game store.

Garena releases new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Garena added a new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX on 3 August 2022 and it will be around until 9 August 2022. Gamers have the chance to pick up exciting gun skins and other exclusive cosmetics at a significantly reduced price.

The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

Grand Prizes

The grand prizes (Image via Garena)

GROZA – Golden Roar

Thompson – Thrash Metallic

MAG-7 Lethal Finstooth

MP5 – Champion Boxer

PARAFAL – Crimson Heir

UMP – Art of War

Bonus Prizes

The available bonus prizes (Image via Garena)

Snowman Sidekick

Hunter’s Trophy

Name Change Card

Applause emote

Pink Dragon backpack

The Swan emote

However, users cannot obtain all the items as they must first select one item from each section. Subsequently, they can make spins to draw one reward from the following prize pool:

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Sterling Conqueror (Red) Token Box

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)

Other two selected items

Like the Faded Wheel, once an item is obtained, it is not repeated; hence, the overall cost of obtaining the rewards increases.

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Thus, the overall cost of acquiring the gun skin and other bonus prizes comes down to 874 diamonds, essentially stealing. Due to their game-changing attributes, gun skins cost tons of diamonds, and such events offer an option to get them at a lower cost.

Steps to get gun skin from Free Fire MAX Moco Store

Users may follow the instructions in the following section to get rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the right side of the screen.

Select Moco Store from the menu on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select Moco Store from the menu.

Once the selection is made, it cannot be reverted back (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, players will need to select one item from the Grand Prize and one from the Bonus prize to confirm their selection.

Make spins to obtain rewards, including gun skin (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can spend diamonds to make a spin and acquire one item at random. Users should continue until they have acquired the skin.

Moco Store offers multiple items for a relatively low price and thus offers a good deal. However, only those players can make all the spins which cost 874 diamonds. This is due to the fact that the Grand and Bonus prize may be drawn in the final two spins.

