How to get exclusive gun skins and other rewards in Free Fire Moco Store (MAX version)

After the release of the recent Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX India server, Garena has also incorporated a new Moco Store. Both of these Luck Royales are heavily preferred by gamers as these allow them to acquire a particular set of rewards in a given number of spins.
This time around, the Moco Store provides players with an option to acquire previously available premium gun skins. This is a fantastic opportunity for users to get exclusive items at a significantly reduced cost compared to what they would have to pay in the in-game store.
Garena releases new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX
Garena added a new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX on 3 August 2022 and it will be around until 9 August 2022. Gamers have the chance to pick up exciting gun skins and other exclusive cosmetics at a significantly reduced price.
The list of items up for grabs is as follows:
Grand Prizes
- GROZA – Golden Roar
- Thompson – Thrash Metallic
- MAG-7 Lethal Finstooth
- MP5 – Champion Boxer
- PARAFAL – Crimson Heir
- UMP – Art of War
Bonus Prizes
- Snowman Sidekick
- Hunter’s Trophy
- Name Change Card
- Applause emote
- Pink Dragon backpack
- The Swan emote
However, users cannot obtain all the items as they must first select one item from each section. Subsequently, they can make spins to draw one reward from the following prize pool:
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Sterling Conqueror (Red) Token Box
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August 2022)
- Other two selected items
Like the Faded Wheel, once an item is obtained, it is not repeated; hence, the overall cost of obtaining the rewards increases.
- 1st spin – 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin – 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin – 49 diamonds
- 4th spin – 99 diamonds
- 5th spin – 199 diamonds
- 6th spin – 499 diamonds
Thus, the overall cost of acquiring the gun skin and other bonus prizes comes down to 874 diamonds, essentially stealing. Due to their game-changing attributes, gun skins cost tons of diamonds, and such events offer an option to get them at a lower cost.
Steps to get gun skin from Free Fire MAX Moco Store
Users may follow the instructions in the following section to get rewards:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, select Moco Store from the menu.
Step 3: Subsequently, players will need to select one item from the Grand Prize and one from the Bonus prize to confirm their selection.
Step 4: They can spend diamonds to make a spin and acquire one item at random. Users should continue until they have acquired the skin.
Moco Store offers multiple items for a relatively low price and thus offers a good deal. However, only those players can make all the spins which cost 874 diamonds. This is due to the fact that the Grand and Bonus prize may be drawn in the final two spins.