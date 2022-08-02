Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get Spaceship Dominator animation and Ultra Spaceship (MAX version)

Cosmetics and other in-game items are of utmost importance in Free Fire MAX, and players go to great distances to lay their hands on new items. The developers also add new events regularly, releasing new items within the game and allowing users to expand their collection.
Garena recently incorporated the Spaceship Dominator arrival animation and Ultra Spaceship on the Indian server. Both are part of the newly commenced Faded Wheel that started on 2 August and will be available until 8 August.
Spaceship Dominator animation, Ultra Spaceship, and other rewards are available in the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel
Free Fire MAX gamers are generally inclined towards the Faded Wheel compared to other Luck Royales in the battle royale title. This is primarily because they can acquire a particular set of rewards after making several spins.
Individuals know the overall cost of owning all the items and can make an informed decision.
Moreover, they have an influence over the prize pool as they must remove the two prizes they do not wish to obtain by clicking on the bottom left corner of the icon and confirming the selection.
The items up for grabs in this Luck Royale are:
- Spaceship Dominator animation
- Cube Fragment
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Magma Bolter
- Sterling Conqueror (Red) Token Box
- Ultra Spaceship
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date – 31 August 2022)
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Night Scouter Loot Box
- Sterling Star (M1887)
Another element that makes the Faded Wheel attractive to the users is that once the item is obtained, it will not be repeated. However, the cost of drawing the reward will gradually increase to compensate for this.
The exact prices for the spins are as follows:
- 1st spin at nine diamonds
- 2nd spin at 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin at 39 diamonds
- 4th spin at 69 diamonds
- 5th spin at 99 diamonds
- 6th spin at 149 diamonds
- 7th spin at 199 diamonds
- 8th spin at 499 diamonds
Thus, the overall cost of procuring grand prizes and six other rewards comes down to 1082 diamonds.
Guide to get rewards from Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel
Readers can follow the instructions below to collect the rewards through the Faded Wheel:
Step 1: They should sign in to their Free Fire MAX accounts and access the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Next, gamers must select the Faded Wheel from the menu on the left side of the screen.
Step 3: They must remove the two items from the Prize Pool and confirm the selection. Subsequently, players can spend diamonds to acquire the rewards.
Like any other Faded Wheel, this one also provides an excellent opportunity to acquire in-game items at a much lower price than the store.
The first few spins are priced at a reasonably low cost. However, it is still recommended that only those who possess 1082 diamonds or more should attempt to draw the rewards. This is because two grand prizes might be provided in the final few spins.