How to get exclusive Steamed Bun grenade with Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 51 in India

With the commencement of the pre-order for the upcoming Free Fire MAX Elite Pass, the countdown for its release has begun. The August Season 51 pass will become available on 1 August 2022, or in approximately two days, and will be accessible for the entire month.

Gamers can complete missions for the entire month to collect badges and receive rewards. While several items are free, premium ones like bundles and more can only be unlocked after acquiring the pass.

The option to upgrade the pass is open for its entire duration. However, users have a limited opportunity to pre-order it a few days before its release. They can pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds and receive an additional cosmetic. For the Kung-Foodies pass, they will receive the Grenade – Steamed Bun for free.

Easy instructions to order Free Fire MAX Elite Pass to receive rewards

The pre-order for the Elite Pass started recently in Free Fire MAX and will be available until the end of 31 July 2022. All interested players can follow the guide in the following section:

Step 1: They must boot up Garena Free Fire MAX on their mobiles and visit the Elite Pass section.

Click the icon beside the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the ongoing pass opens on their screen, users must hit the icon next to the 'Upgrade' button.

A dialog box will soon appear on their screen. They should click the pre-order button to access the interface.

Pre-order will cost 999 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can click the button in the bottom right corner to confirm their selection to complete the transaction.

Nine hundred ninety-nine diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the pass will be pre-ordered. They will receive the Steamed Bun Grenade instantly. At the same time, other benefits of the Elite Bundle, including 50 additional EP badges, will be sent at the commencement of the pass.

Players can upgrade the pass on its release (Image via Garena)

Those who do not have sufficient diamonds are recommended to wait for the start of the pass and purchase the regular version for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, users with enough in-game currency can certainly give it some thought considering the pre-order rewards are not generally reintroduced.

Note: The price of the Elite Pass varies depending on the server.

Other leaked rewards

A few leaked rewards for the upcoming Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 51 are:

0 Badge – Chef's Ride

5 Badges – Skilled Cook Avatar

10 Badges – Steamed Seafood Avatar

15 Badges – Aroma World Jacket

30 Badges – Pot of Luck Banner

40 Badges – Angry Cook T-Shirt

80 Badges – M1873 – Golden Prosperity

100 Badges – Prosperous T-Shirt and Good Eats Backpack

125 Badges – Vector Golden Prosperity

135 Badges – Pot of Luck Avatar

150 Badges – Skilled Cook Banner and Hot Pot Loot Box

195 Badges – Fake Death emote

200 Badges – Angry Cook Backpack

These are just leaks, and the developers are yet to announce the rewards, except for the Cherry Chefmaster and Crimson Knifemaster Bundles. It will only be released a few days before the pass is released and its content is officially released.

